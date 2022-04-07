Seven more streets to be paved this week

Seven more streets were set to be paved this week by Wiregrass Construction Company as Phase II of a City of Enterprise street-paving project nears completion.

The $3.6 million project has been moving along well, city officials said, but the forecast rainy weather may cause slight delays.

This week, the contractors are planning to pave East Adams Street, Carriage Drive, Legion Drive, Miller, Mina Street, Omega Circle and Port Mayaca Drive, weather permitting.

Dauphin Street and East Watts streets were paved last week, leaving only 17 of 55 streets yet to be paved.

Some streets still require some “finishing” work such as permanent striping and repair or installation of the traffic light/vehicle detection sensor system.

Streets still set for repaving before the project’s end are Brenda Lane, Caylor Street, Green Street, Guardian Way, Indian Camp Crossing, Porter Lunsford Road, Shellfield Road, Spearpoint Drive, Tracy Circle and Wren Lane.