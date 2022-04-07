 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Seven more streets to be paved this week

  • 0
city of enterprise logo

Seven more streets were set to be paved this week by Wiregrass Construction Company as Phase II of a City of Enterprise street-paving project nears completion.

The $3.6 million project has been moving along well, city officials said, but the forecast rainy weather may cause slight delays.

This week, the contractors are planning to pave East Adams Street, Carriage Drive, Legion Drive, Miller, Mina Street, Omega Circle and Port Mayaca Drive, weather permitting.

Dauphin Street and East Watts streets were paved last week, leaving only 17 of 55 streets yet to be paved.

Some streets still require some “finishing” work such as permanent striping and repair or installation of the traffic light/vehicle detection sensor system.

Streets still set for repaving before the project’s end are Brenda Lane, Caylor Street, Green Street, Guardian Way, Indian Camp Crossing, Porter Lunsford Road, Shellfield Road, Spearpoint Drive, Tracy Circle and Wren Lane.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City commemorates Vietnam veterans

City commemorates Vietnam veterans

The City of Enterprise, in partnership with Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 373, held the city’s first Vietnam Veterans Commemoration Day …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert