Several county schools lock down on unverified report

New Brockton High School, New Brockton Elementary and Kinston School were placed on lockdown for a period of time Tuesday morning.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth described what happened.
“Today at approximately 10:15 a.m., New Brockton High School was initiating a required lockdown drill,” Killingsworth wrote. “At the beginning of the lockdown, the NBHS administration was notified by a Coffee County School Resource Office (SRO) that there was a report of an armed male walking near the school.
“Immediately, assistance was provided from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, New Brockton Police Department and the Coffee County EMA. Once the superintendent and other district administrators arrived, it was evident that law enforcement officials were in control of the situation. New Brockton Elementary School and Kinston School were immediately placed on lockdown due to the vagueness of the caller’s information.
“After an exhaustive search and investigation by multiple departments, it was determined there was n armed suspect or danger to any campus. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department had K-9 on scene as well as a drone to assist in the search.
“I want to personally thank all of our SROs, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, New Brockton Police Department, Kinston Police Department and the Coffee County EMA for their quick response in helping keep our students and faculty safe.”
