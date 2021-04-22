 Skip to main content
Severe storms possible Saturday
Weather graphic

A strong cold front moving through the Gulf Coast Saturday and into Sunday brings the potential for severe weather for the area.

 NWS

Coffee County has been placed in a Slight Risk category (2 out of 5) for Saturday as the possibility for severe storms increase, according to the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.

Grant Lyons, deputy director, said another system will move through the region this weekend bringing showers and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday night with the best chance of storms likely to be Saturday afternoon and evening.

“This system is still far out and timing may change,” he said, “but confidence is increasing regarding a threat for severe weather this Saturday.”

More information will be available later this week as the threat evolves.

To stay up-to-date on the latest weather alerts, and in the event of a severe weather emergency, sign up for the EMA’s mass notification system at https://www.coffeecounty.us/239/Emergency-Management or follow the EMA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CoffeeCountyAlabamaEMA.

