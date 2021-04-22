Severe storms possible Saturday

Coffee County has been placed in a Slight Risk category (2 out of 5) for Saturday as the possibility for severe storms increase, according to the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.

Grant Lyons, deputy director, said another system will move through the region this weekend bringing showers and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday night with the best chance of storms likely to be Saturday afternoon and evening.

“This system is still far out and timing may change,” he said, “but confidence is increasing regarding a threat for severe weather this Saturday.”

More information will be available later this week as the threat evolves.

To stay up-to-date on the latest weather alerts, and in the event of a severe weather emergency, sign up for the EMA’s mass notification system at https://www.coffeecounty.us/239/Emergency-Management or follow the EMA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CoffeeCountyAlabamaEMA.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.