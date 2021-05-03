Severe storms possible today, tomorrow

Coffee County began the work week Monday under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms and continues into Tuesday (today) under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms.
The main hazard Monday was the potential for isolated damaging winds and large hail.
Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Grant Lyons said as daytime heating increases instability, showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread during the afternoon and evening hours.
Tuesday (today), the main hazard is damaging straight-line winds. Lyons warned the impacts from the straight-line winds could be sporadic tree and power line damage that come with the strongest storms from the incoming system.
After receiving numerous phone calls last week asking about the multiple warnings sent out during the weather event on Saturday, April 24, EMA Director James Brown offered the following explanation in the form of a Q&A:
Why did I get 17 calls for Thunderstorm Warnings on Saturday?
"Each of those calls was a separate 'Severe Thunderstorm Warning' and they are meant to warn residents of storms producing harmful wind and hail in their immediate area.
"The system on Saturday was unusual as it wasn’t our typical squall line that moves in and through the area over a short period of time. This storm produced many individual cells, each of which were dangerous and capable of producing damaging winds.
"Some of these warnings were also extended or upgraded, meaning that the storm may have strengthened and a new warning was necessary. For example, one of our severe thunderstorms on Saturday was upgraded from a 60 MPH wind threat to a 70 MPH wind threat, prompting a new warning for the same storm.
We keep the public aware of severe thunderstorms because the straight-line winds (micro and macro burst) they produce can be just as destructive as a tornado."
When are thunderstorms considered 'Severe?'
"The National Weather Service considers a thunderstorm 'Severe' when the storm is capable of producing wind that meet or exceed 58 miles per hour and/or hail of 1-inch or larger, and/or a tornado.
"Damage from the winds produced by severe thunderstorms account for half of all severe damage reports in the U.S. and is more common than damage from tornadoes. Wind speeds from thunderstorms can reach 100 MPH and can produce a damage path extending for hundreds of miles."
What is the difference between straight-line winds and a tornado?
"Many confuse damage produced by straight-line winds and often attribute it to tornadoes.
"Downbursts or straight line winds are produced by the downward momentum in the downdraft region of a thunderstorm and can cause severe damage in an area up to six miles from the storm. Downbursts are further subdivided into micro-bursts and macro-bursts.
"A tornado is a violently rotating column of air that extends from the base of a thunderstorm to the ground.
"The key difference can be summed up in two words: in and out.
"All wind flows into a tornado, and all wind flows out from a downburst (straight-line winds). Both can cause significant and extensive wind damage; tornado winds range from 65 to more than 200+ MPH, and straight-line winds can exceed 100 MPH—the equivalent of an EF-2 tornado—and can tear off roofs, knockdown trees, shift foundations and completely destroy mobile homes.
"This is why we think it is best that you get warned with each severe storm cell that approaches your location, even if it is multiple times a day. It is much better to be prepared than to experience the devastation that could be caused by a severe thunderstorm without warning.”
To stay up-to-date on the latest weather alerts, sign up for the EMA’s mass notification system at https://www.coffeecounty.us/239/Emergency-Management.