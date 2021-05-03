Severe storms possible today, tomorrow

"Some of these warnings were also extended or upgraded, meaning that the storm may have strengthened and a new warning was necessary. For example, one of our severe thunderstorms on Saturday was upgraded from a 60 MPH wind threat to a 70 MPH wind threat, prompting a new warning for the same storm.

We keep the public aware of severe thunderstorms because the straight-line winds (micro and macro burst) they produce can be just as destructive as a tornado."

When are thunderstorms considered 'Severe?'

"The National Weather Service considers a thunderstorm 'Severe' when the storm is capable of producing wind that meet or exceed 58 miles per hour and/or hail of 1-inch or larger, and/or a tornado.

"Damage from the winds produced by severe thunderstorms account for half of all severe damage reports in the U.S. and is more common than damage from tornadoes. Wind speeds from thunderstorms can reach 100 MPH and can produce a damage path extending for hundreds of miles."

What is the difference between straight-line winds and a tornado?

"Many confuse damage produced by straight-line winds and often attribute it to tornadoes.