Severe weather expected through the weekend

The primary threats today are forecast to be gusty winds and hail, and the threats on Friday are projected to be heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail, Grant Lyons, EMA deputy director, said. On Saturday, the threat of heavy rainfall and gusty winds continues with the added threat of tornadoes. The weather is expected to clear by Sunday.

“Showers and thunderstorms will begin to move in from the west on Thursday as a cold front approaches the area. This front will stall out over the area on Thursday night and will eventually become the focus for another round of showers and thunderstorms on Friday,” Lyons said. “Both Thursday and Friday have a marginal chance for severe weather. On Friday, pockets of heavy rainfall will also be possible, and WPC has placed much of the area in a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. On Saturday, a second, stronger frontal system approaches bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms to the area. Severe weather will be possible again on Saturday with most of the area in a slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center.”