Severe weather in today’s forecast

For the second week in a row, much of Alabama and the surrounding states are bracing for another bout of severe weather.

While the threat level for today has decreased, the county remains in the marginal risk category for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight and into Friday morning, and a possible tornado cannot be ruled out. Gusts of damaging winds are also expected between 5 p.m. this afternoon and 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Officials expect a cold front to reach the northern portion of the county Friday morning, then stall out and head back north Friday night. The front will arrive weaker, and the supporting dynamics for severe weather will move north of the southeast; however, despite the dynamics moving away, decent wind shear and instability will still be in place for a marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms.

The sky becomes partly sunny Friday as a slot of dry air works into the state, but showers and potential thunderstorms return Friday night. Some of those storms could produce small hail and gusty winds.

Saturday will be warm and dry with temperatures projected into the upper 80s for Enterprise, and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

During last week’s severe weather, 25 tornados were reported to have touched down, but there were no reported injuries, and many attributed it to early warning and being prepared. To stay up-to-date on the latest weather alerts, sign up for the EMA’s mass notification system at https://www.coffeecounty.us/239/Emergency-Management.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.