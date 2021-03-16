Severe weather possible midweek

According to the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, potentially severe weather is headed our way today and tomorrow.

Deputy Director Grant Lyons said an unstable air mass will be in place Tuesday (today), allowing for the development of “strong to severe storms” in the afternoon/evening. The main hazards will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, and the area has been placed in the Marginal Risk category (one out of five).

Wednesday and into Thursday, however, will see the county in the Enhanced Risk category (three out of five).

“This will be the stronger system with the capability of producing all severe hazards, including tornadoes, destructive winds and large hail,” Lyons said. He added that the general timing is overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Regardless of the risk level, Lyons encourages residents to stay weather aware and make sure to have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts.

To sign up for the EMA’s mass notification system, visit https://www.coffeecounty.us/239/Emergency-Management.

