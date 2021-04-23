Severe weather remains possible Saturday

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined Coffee County and the tri-state region in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather on Saturday. While confidence in the overall threat for severe storms has increased, uncertainty in how the threat plays out still remains larger than usual.

Friday night will see a warm front situated across the northern Gulf of Mexico and as an approaching system moves towards the area, this warm front is expected to move inland in the morning hours. Expect rain showers to develop ahead of this warm front, though the severe threat will likely be confined along and south of this warm front where warmer/more-unstable air is expected to spread inland during the morning.

While the greatest severe risk is expected in the late morning through afternoon hours, an isolated severe storm with the potential for a tornado can’t be ruled out before daybreak Saturday, especially across the western half of the forecast area, which includes Southeast Alabama.

As warm and moist air continues to move north through the afternoon, the severe threat will increase across the entire forecast area. Unfortunately, the mode of severe weather (squall line, individual cells or a mixed-mode) is still largely uncertain at this time, so all portions of the tri-state region should be prepared for severe weather throughout the day.