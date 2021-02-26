 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Severe weather sales tax holiday begins today
0 comments

Severe weather sales tax holiday begins today

  • 0
022621-ent-salestax-p1

Alabama’s Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday includes many items that should be in your emergency kit.

 GETTY IMAGES

Being ready for severe weather doesn’t have to be expensive, but every little savings helps. This year, 265 municipalities across Alabama will be participating in a sales tax holiday for specific preparedness items.

The tax abatement begins Friday, Feb. 26, at 12:01 a.m., and runs through midnight Sunday.

The Alabama Department of Revenue is updating its list of cities and counties that are taking part, but it is always a good idea to confirm before stocking up.

During the designated weekend, each of the following are tax-free (up to $60 per item):

Batteries (AAA-cell, AA, C, D, 6-volt, 9-volt).

Cellular phone battery.

Cellular phone charger.

Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weather band radio

or NOAA weather radio.

Portable self-powered light source, including battery powered flashlights, lanterns

or emergency glow sticks.

Tarpaulin.

Plastic sheeting.

Plastic dropcloths.

Other flexible, waterproof sheeting.

Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords, rope or tie-down kit

Duct tape.

Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings.

Nonelectric food storage cooler or water storage container.

Nonelectric can opener.

Artificial ice.

Blue ice.

Ice packs.

Reusable ice.

Self-contained first-aid kit.

Fire extinguisher.

Smoke detector.

Carbon monoxide detector.

Gas or diesel fuel tank or container.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week
News

Pet of the Week

If you love a cat who is cuddly and a little playful, then look no further, we have the pet for you!

Helms recaps 50 years of farming
News

Helms recaps 50 years of farming

Bob Helms and his wife Sonja were guests of the Enterprise Lions Club at its most recent meeting. Helms, who is also a member of the Enterpris…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert