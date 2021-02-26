Severe weather sales tax holiday begins today

Being ready for severe weather doesn’t have to be expensive, but every little savings helps. This year, 265 municipalities across Alabama will be participating in a sales tax holiday for specific preparedness items.
The tax abatement begins Friday, Feb. 26, at 12:01 a.m., and runs through midnight Sunday.
The Alabama Department of Revenue is updating its list of cities and counties that are taking part, but it is always a good idea to confirm before stocking up.
During the designated weekend, each of the following are tax-free (up to $60 per item):
Batteries (AAA-cell, AA, C, D, 6-volt, 9-volt).
Cellular phone battery.
Cellular phone charger.
Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weather band radio
or NOAA weather radio.
Portable self-powered light source, including battery powered flashlights, lanterns
or emergency glow sticks.
Tarpaulin.
Plastic sheeting.
Plastic dropcloths.
Other flexible, waterproof sheeting.
Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords, rope or tie-down kit
Duct tape.
Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings.
Nonelectric food storage cooler or water storage container.
Nonelectric can opener.
Artificial ice.
Blue ice.
Ice packs.
Reusable ice.
Self-contained first-aid kit.
Fire extinguisher.
Smoke detector.
Carbon monoxide detector.
Gas or diesel fuel tank or container.