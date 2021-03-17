Severe weather to move in tonight

When preparing for severe weather, especially during Alabama’s tornado season, keep the following tips in mind:

Move garbage cans, patio furniture and other large objects inside.

Board up or cover windows with protective covers.

Prepare for power outages by keeping items such as flashlights and batteries on hand.

Create a home inventory: make a list of possessions and their estimated value

Put together an emergency kit. The kit should include basics such as water, food, first aid, blankets and important documents.

Tie up boats securely or if possible, place inside a building.

Have a safe room in mind. Pick a place in the home where family members can gather if a tornado is headed your way. One basic rule is to avoid windows—an exploding window can injure or kill. The safest place in the home is the interior part of a basement, but if there is no basement, go to an inside room, without windows, on the lowest floor. This could be a center hallway, bathroom or closet.