Severe weather to move in tonight

Coffee County remains in an Enhanced Risk category for severe weather tonight and into Thursday morning.
Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Grant Lyons said the main hazards are destructive winds and hail, but that a strong tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
The greatest severe threat is forecast along the cold front itself late Wednesday night into Thursday morning for our area, specifically from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday, and the main focus will be an intense squall line that will develop tonight.
“This means the most severe storms would be entering our area when it’s dark, so please keep that in mind,” Lyons said.
Isolated severe storms could develop well ahead of the cold front, so there is a possibility of severe weather this afternoon, as well, and rainfall is expected to land between .75 inches and 1 inch.
According to the National Weather Service, a large portion of the state has been upgraded to the Moderate Risk category, and Lyons advises anyone traveling north to pay attention to the weather.
The next update will come at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. today.
To sign up for the EMA’s mass notification system, visit https://www.coffeecounty.us/239/Emergency-Management.
When preparing for severe weather, especially during Alabama’s tornado season, keep the following tips in mind:
Move garbage cans, patio furniture and other large objects inside.
Board up or cover windows with protective covers.
Prepare for power outages by keeping items such as flashlights and batteries on hand.
Create a home inventory: make a list of possessions and their estimated value
Put together an emergency kit. The kit should include basics such as water, food, first aid, blankets and important documents.
Tie up boats securely or if possible, place inside a building.
Have a safe room in mind. Pick a place in the home where family members can gather if a tornado is headed your way. One basic rule is to avoid windows—an exploding window can injure or kill. The safest place in the home is the interior part of a basement, but if there is no basement, go to an inside room, without windows, on the lowest floor. This could be a center hallway, bathroom or closet.
For added protection, get under something sturdy such as a heavy table or workbench. If possible, cover your body with a blanket, sleeping bag or mattress, and protect your head with anything available. Avoid taking shelter where there are heavy objects, such as pianos or refrigerators, on the area of floor that is directly above you. They could fall though the floor if the tornado strikes your house.
After:If you have damage, contact your insurance agent/company immediately.
Avoid driving if possible. If you have to travel, turn around if the road is flooded or blocked by debris.
Stay away from downed power lines. Anything touching the power line can carry a charge. Report the downed line and avoid the area.
Clean-Up:
Examine the area for hazards: Before any cleanup, survey the property. If there are any unusual odors, water near electrical appliances or outlets, the structure of the building is questionable, or you see any chemicals in the water, check with your local authorities and utilities to make sure it’s safe to return.
Use proper safety gear, such as goggles, hard hats, masks, heavy gloves and waterproof boots, to begin the cleanup process.
Make temporary repairs to avoid further damage to your property. Take plenty of photos and keep receipts for repairs.
Document everything: To assist with the insurance claim process, be sure to document items you throw out. Save your receipts, photograph the items and make a room-by-room inventory of missing or damaged goods. Include manufacturers’ names, dates and places of purchase and prices, if possible.
Do not throw out any expensive items, such as large televisions and furniture, until authorized by your claim representative
Once you have cleaned up your property and you are ready to begin to repairs, be careful of home restoration scams.
Find a qualified license contractor to complete any repairs. Insist on a detailed, written estimate clearly stating the quantity of materials needed, Avoid signing any repair contracts without reviewing first with your insurance company.