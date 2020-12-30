Severe weather to welcome the new year

2020 isn’t quite finished with us yet—Wiregrass residents and much of the south can expect to end the year under the threat of severe weather and heavy rainfall.

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown said the greatest threat for severe weather would be overnight Thursday and into Friday after a cold front pushes through our area, bringing with it showers and thunderstorms.

“Some of these storms could be strong to severe, especially the line of storms associated with the actual front. The primary threats will be damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall,” he said. “While showers and thunderstorms are expected to begin during the day Thursday well ahead of the front, most of the severe weather is expected during the overnight hours on Thursday night.”

Brown said the severe weather should peak late Thursday night before weakening and moving out of our area entirely by Friday morning, so it may be best to postpone any fireworks celebrations to Friday or the weekend.

Widespread flooding is not anticipated, but two to three inches of rainfall is expected; isolated areas may receive more. Wind gusts are possible ahead of the storms with the highest gusts (potentially 25 to 35 mph) expected along the Florida panhandle, southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia.

For those considering traveling south for the holiday weekend, occasional gale force gusts are possible across coastal waters and beaches on the panhandle. Combined with building wave heights from seven to 11 feet, the National Weather Service said this will lead to hazardous boating conditions beginning Wednesday (today). High surf of six to eight feet is also possible across portions of the panhandle Thursday and Friday, bringing a high risk of rip currents, as well.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.