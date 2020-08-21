Sexual assault suspect arrested

The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
On July 26, an investigation began after a victim reported she was sexually assaulted at a motel in Enterprise the previous night.
On July 29, EPD detectives obtained arrest warrants on the suspect in this investigation.
EPD detectives were contacted by investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on Aug. 12, who advised the suspect was arrested by deputies in their jurisdiction and charged with Fugitive From Justice based on the arrest warrants.
On Aug. 20, the suspect was extradited from Liberty County, Fla., to the Coffee County Jail. EPD detectives executed arrest warrants on Cody Mathew Schaffer, age 28, of Bristol, Fla., for first degree rape, first degree sodomy and third degree theft of property.
The Enterprise Police Department would like to thank the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.
