Shacklee awarded scholarship at Valdosta State University

VALDOSTA -- Valdosta State University has awarded Michelle Shacklee of Enterprise the Music Alliance Scholarship for fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Shacklee is one of more than 350 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, or transfer students selected to receive a scholarship through VSU Foundation Inc. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year to students with excellent academic achievement and/or financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.

