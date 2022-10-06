 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shacklee awarded scholarship at Valdosta State University

COURTESY PHOTO

VALDOSTA -- Valdosta State University has awarded Michelle Shacklee of Enterprise the Music Alliance Scholarship for fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Shacklee is one of more than 350 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, or transfer students selected to receive a scholarship through VSU Foundation Inc. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year to students with excellent academic achievement and/or financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.

Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. VSU boasts nearly 200 academic programs leading to associate, bachelor, master, specialist, and doctoral degrees as well as options to add a certification, minor, endorsement, or certificate to that degree. 

