Sheahan comes in clutch in practice, big games

“Selfless” is the first word that comes to mind for Tyler Addison, Enterprise High School outside linebackers coach, when asked to talk about senior Matt Sheahan.

A player on the special teams squad, Sheahan was also asked to fill a special role during practice when the coaches had trouble finding a film crew at the beginning of the season.

“Our plan was to line up a filming crew, train them at spring practices, have a spring game and get them really involved. Well, COVID hit and we were sent home, so we weren’t able to do that,” Addison said. “When we came back on June 1 and were able to practice, we all realized that we didn’t have anyone to film practice. This isn’t just in a tower with a tripod and a camera; you have to fly a drone. I asked him if he would help us out and fly it for a few days until we could work something out and he said yes.

“I gave him the quickest 30-second tutorial that I knew how to give, and we got through that day and the next two days, and I kept telling him when school gets back in, we’re going to be able to find a film crew and relieve you of this duty. He said okay, and, well, that never happened.”