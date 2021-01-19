Sheahan comes in clutch in practice, big games

“Selfless” is the first word that comes to mind for Tyler Addison, Enterprise High School outside linebackers coach, when asked to talk about senior Matt Sheahan.
A player on the special teams squad, Sheahan was also asked to fill a special role during practice when the coaches had trouble finding a film crew at the beginning of the season.
“Our plan was to line up a filming crew, train them at spring practices, have a spring game and get them really involved. Well, COVID hit and we were sent home, so we weren’t able to do that,” Addison said. “When we came back on June 1 and were able to practice, we all realized that we didn’t have anyone to film practice. This isn’t just in a tower with a tripod and a camera; you have to fly a drone. I asked him if he would help us out and fly it for a few days until we could work something out and he said yes.
“I gave him the quickest 30-second tutorial that I knew how to give, and we got through that day and the next two days, and I kept telling him when school gets back in, we’re going to be able to find a film crew and relieve you of this duty. He said okay, and, well, that never happened.”
The coaches did eventually find a film crew for the games, but practice was a different story. Sheahan ended up filming almost every practice, putting off extra time to improve at another sport to help out his coaches and teammates as much as he could.
“He was there every time we needed him. The reason I use the word selfless is because he had the option to leave after his portion of practice to go to soccer practice, but he stayed as long as he could every single day,” he said. “We as coaches still can’t tell him how much we appreciate that. That was really big for us.”
Speaking as a defensive coach, Addison said he couldn't express how good it felt knowing the opposing offense had to start at their own 20 yard line after being denied the opportunity for a kick return. Sheahan’s kicking ability also showed up big in the game against undefeated, third-in-the-state Auburn High School.
“The Auburn game, which to that point was the biggest game of the year, he ends the first half with a field goal and we come out after halftime and get another field goal to make it 29-21, an 8-point game,” he said. “First off, he made those two field goals—his first two of the year, I believe—in the worst possible conditions you could ever dream of trying to kick a field goal in. Later in the game, we’re up 32-27 and Auburn drives down. We’re up by five, so they can’t kick a field goal and take the lead or tie it. Those two field goals he kicked proved monumental. I know this young man is going to do great things in life and be very successful.”