Sheba is SOS Pet of the Week

Sheba is the SOS Shelter Pet of the Week. This beautiful girl came to SOS two months ago with her three babies. Her kittens stayed in foster care while the shelter staff began to vet their mom.

A guess is that Sheba was a young mother. She is between one and two years old, and this was her first and only litter. Sheba is thriving in the cat rooms. She has a playful side to her and loves cat treats.

Sheba has been fully vetted and is current on all her shots. She can be microchipped for only $10. The chances of your pet being returned if lost drastically increases if they are microchipped.

The SOS cat rooms are open to visitors seven days a week, so you can come by and visit with Sheba and all her feline friends. If you are looking for a long haired cat, stop into SOS Animal Shelter located at 25944 Alabama Highway 134 in Enterprise and visit Sheba today.