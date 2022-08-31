Shelby announces $160,000 FAA grant for Enterprise Municipal Airport

Enterprise Municipal Airport is one of nine Alabama airports that will receive Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant funding, according to announcement early this week by Alabama U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.).

In the press release highlighting the grants, it noted that the Enterprise airport will receive $160,000 to extend a runway.

Awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the grants are designated for various improvements and advances to local airport infrastructure and administered through the fiscal year 2022 Airport Improvement Program, which was funded in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022.

“Alabama’s local and regional airports play a significant role in our state’s economy, and I am proud that FAA sees the value in supporting them,” Shelby said. “These improvements will go a long way toward increasing travel to and from Alabama and the overall safety of these airports. This investment stands to benefit several communities in Alabama, and I look forward to witnessing the growth and success of each of them.”

The 10 FAA grants were awarded to nine Alabama airports, amounting to just more than $17.8 million for the following projects:

• Mobile International Airport, Mobile – $6,762,732 to reconstruct an apron

• Mobile International Airport, Mobile – $940,000 to improve airport drainage and erosion control

• Tuscaloosa National Airport, Tuscaloosa – $4,213,116 to reconstruct an apron

• Auburn University Regional Airport, Auburn – $2,533,041 to construct, extend, and improve a safety area

• Prattville Airport-Grouby Field, Prattville – $1,425,182 to reconstruct an apron

• Isbell Field Airport, Fort Payne – $829,227 to reconstruct a taxilane

• Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Birmingham – $456,716 to rehabilitate an apron

• Chilton County Airport, Clanton – $261,736 to extend a runway

• Abbeville Municipal Airport, Abbeville – $236,700 to extend a runway

• Enterprise Municipal Airport, Enterprise – $160,000 to extend a runway