Shelby thanks Enterprise for proclamation on Twitter

Recently, the City of Enterprise sent a proclamation to retiring U.S. Sen Richard Shelby, (R-Ala.), paying tribute to his years of service to the people of Alabama, especially those who live in Enterprise.

In response, Shelby posted a photo and the following tweet on Twitter:

“Grateful to the City of Enterprise and Mayor Cooper for the proclamation regarding my career in public service. I’ve had the pleasure of representing the people of Enterprise in the Senate for the last 36 years. Thank you, Enterprise, for allowing me that high honor.”

Shelby did not run for reelection and will be leaving office in January. Shelby, who is the senior senator from Alabama, was first elected to the Senate in 1986 after serving in the Alabama Legislature as a senator and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Shelby’s former chief of staff Katie Britt, an Enterprise native, is the Republican nominee in the race to fill Shelby’s Senate vacancy. Britt faces Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the November election.