Shellfield Road on schedule to be paved

Motorists can expect some delays this week if they are traveling on Shellfield Road. The street is being resurfaced this week as part of the city’s comprehensive resurfacing project.

Officials said work on Shellfield Road, from Boll Weevil Circle to Highway 27 North, involves removing the old asphalt through a process called “milling,” replacing the roadway with new asphalt, striping and performing finishing work to the shoulders of the street where needed.

They asked motorists to avoid using the street during the next few days as work is being done. Otherwise use caution and expect delays, with traffic stops and escorts through the work area.

Contractors expect, weather permitting, to finish Shellfield and pave Tracy Circle as well before the week’s end.

The work is being done by Wiregrass Construction Company as Phase II of the resurfacing project nears completion. The $3.6 million phase has been moving along well, with almost all of the initial 33 streets on the list already completed. Porter Lunsford Road is one of the last streets left on the Phase II list.