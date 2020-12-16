Sheriff issues safety reminder

Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton reminded the public to be mindful of leaving valuables in the car this time of year, especially if the car is unlocked, during the commission meeting Monday morning.
“A lot of people are still going shopping. We’re buying a lot of presents, we’re taking them home and we’re leaving them in our cars, but we’re not locking our cars,” he said. “It’s almost an invitation for someone to come take what you’ve got. Secure your items and be mindful.”
He also encouraged residents to leave their car keys by their beds at night to have easy access to the car alarm in the event of a burglary.
According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, crime rates in December are often 5 to 20 percent higher than the yearly average, and Fridays and Saturdays typically have higher rates than other days of the week.
In order to reduce the likelihood of having your car broken into, consider these tips:
- Don't leave the car when it's running, even on cold mornings
- Don't leave doors unlocked
- Don't leave windows down
- Leave valuables out of view—or better, leave them in the house
- When out shopping, try to park near streetlights and always park near other cars
- Avoid purchasing cloth topped vehicles, including convertible jeeps and sedans
The most commonly stolen items from cars are phones, purses and wallets, laptops, briefcases and backpacks, shopping bags, small electronics, cash and loose change and keys.
Home burglaries are also highest in December. Authorities believe social media posts about vacations and gifts received, packages left on the doorstep during the day and opened boxes set out by the road for pick up are all contributing factors. To limit the chances of a home burglary, avoid posting when the home will be empty, breakdown boxes to better fit in the trash can or take them out the morning of pickup and have a designated hiding spot for delivery drivers to place packages.
In other business:
- Commissioner Kim Ellis called for a motion to renew County Administrator Rod Morgan’s contract for another four years, and the motion passed unanimously. Morgan began working with the county in September 2011.
- Morgan said they are moving forward with the projects discussed at the last work session regarding improvements to the Ben E. Keith facility. The commission will facilitate the construction of a well and water tank to be used for fire suppression and sewer improvements. A grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) will help with funding, and the commission agreed to open bidding.
- County Engineer Marty Lentz presented bids for polymer coated corrugated metal pipes from Falling Farms for $20,482.70, Contech Construction Products for $20,721.56 and Empire Pipe and Supply for $20,081.20. The bid was awarded to Empire Pipe and Supply. He was also granted permission to purchase a mini-excavator for $123,250 from Sourcewell.com and two attachments totaling $61,400. A 2007 excavator, a 2012 mower and a 2017 mower were approved to be sold as surplus.
- Mike Thornton, environmental services, presented a resolution to modify construction plans, and the resolution was passed. He also said the garbage pickup schedule will remain the same over the coming holiday weeks.
- County Agent Gavin Mauldin said the 2020 Alabama Row Crops Short Course at Auburn University will be held virtually beginning Monday, Dec. 14. Each video lasts approximately 10 to 15 minutes and are available here: https://cses.auburn.edu/2020-alabama-row-crops-short-course/.
- The next meeting was scheduled for Dec. 28 at 9 a.m.
