Sheriff issues safety reminder

Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton reminded the public to be mindful of leaving valuables in the car this time of year, especially if the car is unlocked, during the commission meeting Monday morning.

“A lot of people are still going shopping. We’re buying a lot of presents, we’re taking them home and we’re leaving them in our cars, but we’re not locking our cars,” he said. “It’s almost an invitation for someone to come take what you’ve got. Secure your items and be mindful.”

He also encouraged residents to leave their car keys by their beds at night to have easy access to the car alarm in the event of a burglary.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, crime rates in December are often 5 to 20 percent higher than the yearly average, and Fridays and Saturdays typically have higher rates than other days of the week.

In order to reduce the likelihood of having your car broken into, consider these tips: