Sheriff's deputies speak to Luncheon Pilots about Project Lifesaver

If a person with Alzheimer’s disease, Autism, Down’s Syndrome, traumatic brain injuries or cognitive impairments should wander away from a caregiver, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department can now track them more easily through a program called Project Lifesaver.
Project Lifesaver is funded in Coffee County by the Luncheon Pilot Club, who works with Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton and his deputies to make sure people who wander away in Coffee County can be found quickly and efficiently. The initiative was started in 1999 by Virginia resident Gene Saunders and has used radio tracking and locating technology to save the lives of more than 5,000 people who became lost.
The Sheriff’s Department is provided wrist or ankle bracelets equipped with a small transmitter that emits a signal that law enforcement officials can track when someone goes missing. The Luncheon Pilot Club provides funding for the bracelets, batteries for the bracelets and necessary tracking equipment to make sure no one in Coffee County who has a brain-related disease can wander off and not be found. This is a free service for any caregiver of a person who has the listed disabilities.
When Project Lifesaver gets a request from a caregiver, the caregiver will be given a box and a bracelet. Calvin Bookout, a reserve deputy with the Coffee County Sheriff’s department, is in charge of the Project Lifesaver Program and ensures that each wrist band is checked monthly and that the batteries are still working. If that person wanders away and gets lost, Bookout has the capability of tracking that person.
“It’s all about finding a person missing as soon as possible, as that sometimes means the difference between life and death,” a deputy said.
Statistics on Alzheimer patients indicate 60 percent of people with the disorder wander and become lost, 75 percent are repeat wanders and 46 persons may die if not found within 24 hours. Using the advanced special rescue techniques, Project Lifesaver has been instrumental in increasing efficiency of public safety agencies by reducing costs, saving valuable man-hours, and providing preventive help for persons in need.
“We want people to know that if they are worried about their family member wandering off or just going out of the house, this is a perfect way to keep track of them and not panic if they wander off,” said Luncheon Pilot Club President Bonnie Gilmore. “This is a free service that the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise sponsors and it doesn’t cost the public anything for their peace of mind.”
To find out more information or for someone to be considered for a bracelet, call Deputy Calvin Bookout at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 334-894-5535.
Gilmore also presented a plaque to Tom Iten from the Sheriff’s Department, which reads, “Reserve Deputy Tom Iten recognizing your many years of compassion and dedication to Project Lifesaver Aug 17, 2021.”
For information about joining the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise, contact the Membership Director Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@yahoo.com.