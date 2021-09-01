Sheriff's deputies speak to Luncheon Pilots about Project Lifesaver

If a person with Alzheimer’s disease, Autism, Down’s Syndrome, traumatic brain injuries or cognitive impairments should wander away from a caregiver, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department can now track them more easily through a program called Project Lifesaver.

Project Lifesaver is funded in Coffee County by the Luncheon Pilot Club, who works with Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton and his deputies to make sure people who wander away in Coffee County can be found quickly and efficiently. The initiative was started in 1999 by Virginia resident Gene Saunders and has used radio tracking and locating technology to save the lives of more than 5,000 people who became lost.

The Sheriff’s Department is provided wrist or ankle bracelets equipped with a small transmitter that emits a signal that law enforcement officials can track when someone goes missing. The Luncheon Pilot Club provides funding for the bracelets, batteries for the bracelets and necessary tracking equipment to make sure no one in Coffee County who has a brain-related disease can wander off and not be found. This is a free service for any caregiver of a person who has the listed disabilities.