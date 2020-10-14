Shiver returns to ESCC as director of workforce, adult education

At Enterprise High School, Shiver served as the work-based learning coordinator, where she increased student participation in work-based learning programs, and a business education teacher.

“Our Adult Education Program has consistently been recognized throughout our state as an exemplary program,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said. “Under the leadership of Mrs. Shiver, I am confident that we will continue to see great opportunities being offered to our adult education students to not only acquire their GED but also advance and build their careers.

“Her experience with work-based learning will also be essential to our efforts with workforce development, and her previously established relationships with our business and industry partners will be an asset to our team as we grow the College and our community.”

Shiver said she was happy to return to ESCC in her new role.

“I am excited to join Enterprise State Community College as the Director of Workforce Development and Adult Education,” Shiver said. “President Rodgers and his team have done a tremendous job of meeting the needs of our community, and I am committed to providing our business and industry partners with a highly skilled workforce.”