Shiver returns to ESCC as director of workforce, adult education

Leigh Shiver is returning to Enterprise State Community College as its Director of Workforce and Adult Education.
“Enterprise State Community College wanted to create a seamless transition between workforce development and adult education,” ESCC Vice President/Dean of Instruction Danny Long said. “Hiring one director for both programs would help unify the efforts of these departments and allow greater opportunity for Adult Education students to participate in apprenticeship programs, non-credit training opportunities, certification programs, credit-bearing programs and degree pathways.
“Ultimately, the objective remains the same for both departments, and that is to provide training and educational opportunities to the community. Mrs. Shiver brings a wealth of knowledge of career and technical education, cooperative education, and career/degree pathways to the position. Needless to say, I am excited to see how these two areas will work cohesively to increase the opportunities for our students.”
Shiver taught office administration courses in the College’s Computer Information Science & Business Division from 2002-09. She still serves ESCC as a member of the College’s Office Administration Advisory Committee.
Shiver also previously served as the director of Career and Technical Education for Enterprise City Schools and principal of the Enterprise Career Technical Education Center where she developed curriculum for several high school CTE programs and collaborated with local business and industry partners to ensure programs met local workforce needs.
At Enterprise High School, Shiver served as the work-based learning coordinator, where she increased student participation in work-based learning programs, and a business education teacher.
“Our Adult Education Program has consistently been recognized throughout our state as an exemplary program,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said. “Under the leadership of Mrs. Shiver, I am confident that we will continue to see great opportunities being offered to our adult education students to not only acquire their GED but also advance and build their careers.
“Her experience with work-based learning will also be essential to our efforts with workforce development, and her previously established relationships with our business and industry partners will be an asset to our team as we grow the College and our community.”
Shiver said she was happy to return to ESCC in her new role.
“I am excited to join Enterprise State Community College as the Director of Workforce Development and Adult Education,” Shiver said. “President Rodgers and his team have done a tremendous job of meeting the needs of our community, and I am committed to providing our business and industry partners with a highly skilled workforce.”
She said some of her goals as the new Adult Education and Workforce Director are to meet with current business and industry partners to determine their needs, learn ESCC’s program offerings and certifications in order to create future training opportunities for the College’s business and industry partners, provide opportunities for adult learners to acquire the skills they need and help them transition into further post secondary training so they can achieve their career goals, and ultimately make ESCC a pipeline to train local workforce for high-wage and in-demand occupations.
“Whether students in our region want to learn a new trade, enhance their skills or earn credits to transfer to a four-year university, I want them to know ESCC can meet their needs,” Shiver said. “College is for everyone.”
Shiver officially starts in her new role at Enterprise State today, Oct. 14.
