Short term rental ordinance introduced at Enterprise council meeting

Regulation of short term rentals in the city limits moved closer to reality with the introduction of a Ordinance 11001-22-A at the Enterprise City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

The ordinance governing short term rentals in the city may be voted on that the council's Nov. 15 meeting.

The proposed ordinance is available for public viewing at the city’s website www.enterpriseal.gov under the “agenda and minutes” tab, which is under the “government” tab.

The proposed ordinance defines short term rentals, requirements to apply for permit fees, the business license requirements, lodging tax remittal fees, parking requirements, noise ordinance and required safety precautions.

The issue of short term rentals has been the topic of discussion at council meetings since the Oct. 19, 2021, council meeting when several citizens expressed concern about a home being used as an AirBnB in a residential neighborhood. Issues not necessarily on the agenda can be brought to the table by citizens during the “privilege of the floor” part of each council meeting.

Specifically at issue was a 107 Lake Ridge Drive home in Enterprise whose owners listed the residence as a short term rental, sometimes called an Airbnb.

Airbnb, Inc. is a San Francisco, Calif., company that operates an online marketplace for short term lodging, but the word is often used as a synonym for short term rentals.

“Airbnb is a rental option that allows homeowners significant control over one of their most valuable financial assets,” 107 Lake Ridge Drive homeowner Kristie Long told the council at that time. “Homeowners choose short term rental over long term rental because they can ensure their property is well maintained and in the rare event that a tenant is unruly, the tenant can be removed from the property with speed and little resistance.

Also at the October 2021 council meeting, Kathy Pattie, a Lake Ridge Drive resident, presented the council a petition signed by neighborhood residents who oppose any residence in the neighborhood being used for short term rentals.

“Things that are right are done in the light and things that you know are wrong, you keep hidden as long as you can,” Pattie said, noting that neighbors learned of the use of Long’s home as a short term rental through social media groups. “The sanctuary of our neighborhood is currently under threat by the owners of 107 Lake Ridge Drive.

“Without informing anyone in the neighborhood, they have listed their house as a temporary lodging on both Airbnb and VRBO. The ad features pictures, some of which imply my yard comes with the deal. Most concerning is that it is being advertised on Facebook as a place for bachelorette/bachelor parties, weekend lake getaways and places for other events that will completely congest streets because there is nowhere to park,” Pattie said. “We are anything but a transient neighborhood. The vast majority of the people on my street have lived there 20 plus years. It’s quiet and family oriented.

Pattie also noted that the neighborhood is zone R-100, meaning single family dwelling units and said that a short term rental conflicts with that zoning.

Other citizens who said they either owned short term rentals or managed short term rentals for owners spoke in favor of allowing the 111 short term rentals currently operating in Enterprise to continue to do so.

A public hearing will be heard on the ordinance at the next city council meeting.

In unrelated business, the council authorized the mayor to execute an agreement with Enterprise First United Methodist Church providing for the use of the EFUMC Family Life Center facility for city basketball programs.

In other business, the council approved a request from Human Resources Director Christina Meissner that the Christmas Eve holiday for city employees be observed on Friday, Dec. 23. Christmas will be observed on Monday, Dec. 26.

The council also approved Meissner’s request to close all city offices from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, to allow city employees to participate in the annual Christmas luncheon to be held at the Enterprise Civic Center.

The next council meeting is Nov. 15 in the Enterprise City Council Chambers at Enterprise City Hall. A work session begins at 5 p.m. The regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.