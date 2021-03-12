‘Showtime at the Stadium’ coming up March 19

Children, teens and adults alike will be declaring “It’s Showtime” next Friday night when the outdoor big screen lights up at Bates Memorial for “Showtime at the Stadium.”

Families and groups of friends can gather at the stadium beginning at 6 p.m. and settle in their favorite spot in the home stands or find a comfortable place to lay a blanket on the field. Concessions will be for available for sale.

“We hope everyone will come and enjoy a relaxing evening outdoors, under the stars in the historic stadium,” Montgomery said. “Showtime at the Stadium is a free event to help bring the community together while still allowing the ability to safely spread apart.”

The featured movie is a Disney-Pixar film about two elf brothers who embark on a magical journey to spend one more day with their dad. Their quest is filled with magic spells, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries.

With the COVID-19 virus still threatening the state and nation, Mayor William E. Cooper is asking everyone to wear masks when in close proximity to people outside of their household.