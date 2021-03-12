‘Showtime at the Stadium’ coming up March 19

Children, teens and adults alike will be declaring “It’s Showtime” next Friday night when the outdoor big screen lights up at Bates Memorial for “Showtime at the Stadium.”
Families and groups of friends can gather at the stadium beginning at 6 p.m. and settle in their favorite spot in the home stands or find a comfortable place to lay a blanket on the field. Concessions will be for available for sale.
“We hope everyone will come and enjoy a relaxing evening outdoors, under the stars in the historic stadium,” Montgomery said. “Showtime at the Stadium is a free event to help bring the community together while still allowing the ability to safely spread apart.”
The featured movie is a Disney-Pixar film about two elf brothers who embark on a magical journey to spend one more day with their dad. Their quest is filled with magic spells, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries.
With the COVID-19 virus still threatening the state and nation, Mayor William E. Cooper is asking everyone to wear masks when in close proximity to people outside of their household.
The movie night has been organized with Center for Disease Control guidelines in mind so everyone is asked to wear a mask, wash hands or sanitize often and practice social distancing and follow other recommended guidelines from the CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health.
The City sponsored two very successful outdoor movie nights in the past, but the virus and weather factors in recent years led to a hiatus of the event. Montgomery said the Parks and Recreation Department is excited to be able to revive the special family-focused activity, with safety in mind.
Gates at Bates Memorial Stadium will open at 6 p.m. March 19 and the movie will begin at dusk.
Enterprise McDonald’s is sponsoring “Showtime at the Stadium“ for the local community to enjoy.
For more details and updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/130367445629893.
The date may be subject to change in case of poor weather conditions.