Shultz named Grand Marshal of St. Patrick's Day parade

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is excited to host the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 13. Since 1993 the Chamber has been honored to present the community with shenanigans and shamrocks, spotlighting St. Patrick’s Day with its lone-marcher.
Over the years there have been many memorable Irishmen and Irishwomen to carry the Irish flag, and this year is no exception. The Chamber invited the public to send in nominations for this illustrious honor, and the results are in!
The 2021 Grand Marshal will be one of our Hometown Heroes, SFC Kevin Shultz!
Shultz is a native to Enterprise whose Irish lineage can be traced back to his paternal grandfather. He serves in the United States Army at Fort Rucker as a recruiter and career counselor. He has helped many to progress their career and achieve their goals through guidance and mentorship over the years.
As stated by one of his supporters, Stephanie Lawson, “No better way to recognize our military community than one of our own. He’s a great example of a soldier, Army leader and community service advocate!”
The parade will begin at noon at the Coffee County Courthouse in beautiful Downtown Enterprise. Shultz will begin his descent and travel along E. College Street waving the Irish flag proudly round the Boll Weevil Monument and return to the courthouse. Afterwards, he will make his way to the starting line of the Half Pint 0.5K micro-run and wave the flag again to signify the beginning of the “race.”
“This time-honored local tradition is just another reason that Enterprise is so unique and special,” said Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Erin Grantham. “As a military town, we have so many transient residents. Enterprise has a huge heart for our service members! These events spotlight the strength of our community spirit and contribute to the success of our local businesses. When we can all come together to honor our diverse cultures and support each other, that is what makes Enterprise feel like home!”
The parade is free to attend and family-friendly. The Half Pint 0.5K requires registration on the Chamber’s website at www.EnterpriseAlabama.com. The community is invited to participate in person, or tune in to the Enterprise Chamber’s Facebook page to watch live.
“We encourage everyone to dress up, and come out to celebrate! Everyone attending is asked to adhere to the current State Health Order, and CDC guidelines” said Grantham.
The Chamber is taking many precautionary measures to help reduce the spread by adding hand sanitizer stations, adding facemasks to the swag bags, and blocking S. Conner Street to promote social distancing at the post-race reception. S. Conner will be blocked from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For additional information, contact the Chamber at (334) 347-0581.