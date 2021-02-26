Shultz named Grand Marshal of St. Patrick's Day parade

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is excited to host the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 13. Since 1993 the Chamber has been honored to present the community with shenanigans and shamrocks, spotlighting St. Patrick’s Day with its lone-marcher.

Over the years there have been many memorable Irishmen and Irishwomen to carry the Irish flag, and this year is no exception. The Chamber invited the public to send in nominations for this illustrious honor, and the results are in!

The 2021 Grand Marshal will be one of our Hometown Heroes, SFC Kevin Shultz!

Shultz is a native to Enterprise whose Irish lineage can be traced back to his paternal grandfather. He serves in the United States Army at Fort Rucker as a recruiter and career counselor. He has helped many to progress their career and achieve their goals through guidance and mentorship over the years.

As stated by one of his supporters, Stephanie Lawson, “No better way to recognize our military community than one of our own. He’s a great example of a soldier, Army leader and community service advocate!”