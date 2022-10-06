 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shuttle service available at Rip Hewes Stadium Friday night

Rip Hewes Stadium renovations

New AstroTurf was installed on the field at Rip Hewes Stadium as part of upgrades at the facility this year. 

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Due to ongoing construction work of the Rip Hewes Stadium parking lot, Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan City Schools will offer free shuttle services for fans attending the Enterprise-Dothan football game Friday night.

Wiregrass Transit System buses will be available for fans parking at Dothan Preparatory Academy (the former Dothan High School on South Oates Street) and Doug Tew Recreation Center (behind Dothan Preparatory Academy on the corner Garland and South Alice streets).

Shuttle service will run continuously from 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. from the campus of Dothan Preparatory Academy and Doug Tew Recreation Center to Rip Hewes Stadium with designated pick-up and drop-off zones.

Fans of both schools are encouraged to utilize these additional parking areas and shuttle services for the game.

