Simon talks dog training, showing

Five minutes a day, said Cindy Simon, is all it takes to train a dog to do what you want it to do. Five minutes a day for, say, a week, teaching the same skill every day, will do the trick. Of course, rewards in the form of treats and positive reinforcement are also essential to having a well-trained dog. Cindy has been working with dogs, mostly Rottweilers, for thirty years, and spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club recently.

Many people may remember when Cindy worked as a vet tech at Westgate Veterinary Hospital. But thirty years ago, she became interested in training and showing the Rottweiler breed. Last week, she brought Drama, a two-year-old female who earned her “Champion” rating at 18 months of age. Cindy noted that she began showing the dogs about seven years ago, and now has seven Rottweilers of her own. One of her favorites sleeps in the bedroom with Cindy and her husband – Lucius, a 140-pound male. In spite of their size and reputation, Cindy agrees that a Rottweiler that is properly handled and trained is as gentle and easy-tempered as a puppy.

Another female, Vivi, who is 2.5 years old, was being shown last week, and will be going to the Westminster Dog Show in Tarrytown, NY, in June. Cindy acquired Vivi when she was just a puppy, and Vivi proved to be a winner, earning her first points at nine months of age. Vivi is now a Bronze Grand Champion and has qualified for Westminster. Cindy is very excited about showing her at such a prestigious event as Westminster.

A great deal of patience, effort, and time are required to prepare a dog for showing. From birth, they are handled so that they become comfortable being patted down by the judges, who check their teeth, their coat, their height and length and even their “private areas.” The standard height for the breed is 25-27” at the shoulders, and dogs should have a flat back, with the tail being an extension of their back. Judges also evaluate a dog’s stance and movement around the show ring, looking for a flowing movement with a nice long reach. Rottweilers should have good strong shoulders, a characteristic of the strong working cattle dogs they were bred to be. Some dogs have a natural stance that they exhibit from a young age, while others have to be trained to stand for the judge.

The canines are also judged on temperament, and training for a good temperament starts early as well. The dogs are subjected to a number of different stimuli, such as a bucket of rocks being shaken, to help them learn not to react adversely to the noise. In addition, “agitators,” that is someone who approaches the dog and attempts to rile them or to get a reaction, serve to teach the dogs that they can bark at the agitator but not attack. They must not show aggression. Also, they walk on a number of different surfaces, such as paper that rattles, or a slippery or rough surface, so that they are prepared for whatever surface they find themselves on in a show.

To “finish” a dog is to have it earn 15 points in competition and earn the title of “Champion.” The number of points awarded to a dog in a competition depends on the number of dogs in the group. For example, in a group of 9 dogs, the winner will earn 3 points; in a group of 15 dogs, she will earn 5 points. Cindy pointed out that showing dogs is a very expensive hobby, and to finish a dog can be very costly.

Cindy noted that in-breeding has led to a number of serious health problems for these dogs, as with most pure-bred dogs. Determining the health of the parents is an important factor in choosing a puppy, especially if your plan is to show the dog and breed it. They are known to have hip issues and heart problems. Drama will soon be tested to see if she meets the health standards for successful breeding. Then Cindy will begin the search for a healthy male for the stud. If a dog has “limited registration,” this means that it has some fault in its bloodline and should not be used for breeding.

In response to questions about training, Cindy reported that all dogs should be crate trained for their own protection. A crate gives a dog a safe place to go during threatening situations such as storms, and keeps a dog from getting into things he should not get into while his owners are away. And the “five minutes a day” rule can work to reinforce a specific skill over several days, without confusing the dog or frustrating the owner and the dog. Cindy recommended training the same skill over a week or so before switching to a different skill. Make sure the dog has acquired the first skill before introducing a new one. Following Cindy’s presentation, Drama took time to socialize with the members. She was the perfect guest.

Lions President Terry Cauthen thanked Cindy for bringing Drama and for her informative presentation, and gave her a Lions Challenge Coin to show the Club’s appreciation.

The Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market. A catered lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker.