Six more Wildcats sign scholarships

For the last two years, Trey Cavanaugh watched teammates walk across the Enterprise High Performing Arts Center stage to sign scholarships and wondered what it would be like.
The Wildcat baseball senior baseball standout doesn’t have to wonder any more.
Cavanaugh, along with two baseball teammates plus three girl athletes at the school – one each in cross country, soccer and softball – all walked across the stage to sign scholarships Wednesday during a ceremony.
Cavanaugh signed with Southern Union Community College in Wadley, while teammates Logan Fleming inked with Enterprise State Community College and Parker Sessions with Central Alabama Community College.
Also signing scholarships were cross country/track runner Natalie Warner with the University of Montevallo, girls soccer player Ashlyn Purvis with Huntingdon College and softball player Kyleigh Coin with Shelton State Community College.
Trey Cavanaugh, Southern Union
Pitcher
On signing: It is kind of crazy because you are sitting here as a sophomore and junior and you are watching all these guys walk across the stage and you are like, ‘Man that would be cool to do one day.’ Then you are there. Well, now it is time for the next stage. I am excited.
On process of deciding on Southern Union: This summer, I played for a team out of Troy and there was one guy (Logan Ross) on that team that talked about it all day, ‘It is so great. It is so nice. It is top of the line.’ I played this summer and I got some recognition and they called me in and I went up there. I visited three-four-five schools and immediately (knew) this is where I want to be. We got in the car and we didn’t even leave the place and we walked back in and told them, ‘I am ready to be here.’
On Southern Union: Just how special they are. How everything they have is top of the line. Is it the only JUCO in the state to actually have a cafeteria and dorms on campus. If I didn’t play baseball, I was going to go to Auburn and it is 25-30 minutes from Auburn. I will be up there with my friends. It is like a bubble for baseball. It is in Wadley, Alabama, and there is literally just a gas station, a barbeque place and the campus.
Assistant coach Scottie Burdeshaw on Cavanaugh: Trey and Logan are going to kind of carry the load for us on the mound. Trey, day in and day out, is a guy that we will lean on.
Logan Fleming, Enterprise State
Pitcher
On signing with ESCC: It is in my hometown. I get to stay with my parents. I get to see my family the same amount. They are a great baseball program. The coach is a really great guy.I have always heard great things about ESCC, not just from my coaches, but from people all around the arena. That was a big influence.
On role at ESCC: Pitching is the first thing on my mind right now. When I get to ESCC, I will figure out if I am playing both ways. If not, it is not going to be a big factor. I will be happy. Pitching is what I am good at.
On pitching abilities: Well, I passed the eye test for every coach that I met. That is the first thing they tell me. If I could just put on a little weight, I would be happy. Definitely 6-foot-4 gives me a better advantage than most other pitchers. Right now, right now 85 is all I hit on the gun, but I sit 83-84. Hopefully, coach Bubba (Frichter) will get me to 90.
Assistant coach Scottie Burdeshaw on Fleming: Logan has gotten tremendously better this year. His hard work has paid off.
Parker Sessions, Central Alabama Community College
Shortstop/Second baseman
On signing with CACC: Honestly, it was the perfect fit for me. It is not too far from home, but it is not like so far that I can’t come home ever. It is a good location, right in the middle. I am near Auburn, I am near Troy, I am near Montgomery so I will be able to go visit other people and see friends. I am also right on Lake Martin.
On defensive positions: I like shortstop more because that is what I have done growing up, but second base is easier on my arm. Shortstop, you have more responsibilities and that is why I like it because I get to be a leader on defense.
On his offense: I am not a home run, big-time kind of bat. I try to be a contact hitter for my team, get on base, move runners, steal bases and score runs any way I can.
Assistant coach Scottie Burdeshaw on Sessions: Parker might not look like it, but he will be the player on first base that every opposing pitcher sees. He will set the table for us offensively.
Ashlyn Purvis, Huntingdon College
Midfielder
On signing: It was great. I was really nervous, but I am glad to finally commit.
On Huntingdon: It was a long process for me to decide. I had a few other schools, but it is a small school and it was the right fit for me. It is a good place that I can call home. Academically and athletically (it fit me). I feel since it is a smaller school there are more chances for me to be on the field more.
Head soccer coach Jill Harrelson on Purvis: I have had the privilege of coaching Ashlyn the past six years and she is the type of player that most coaches wish that you could clone or maybe have four or five of her on the team each year. She works just as hard at practice as she does on game day. She is a leader on and off the field. She sets the example not only for our other nine seniors, but the seventh, eighth and ninth graders. Ashlyn is a sweet little girl until you try to take the ball away from her on the soccer field then she becomes like a different person. She plays sideline to sideline and has energy. She never runs out (of energy).
Kyleigh Coin, Shelton State Community College
Third base/pitcher
On signing: It was exciting and a little awkward, but definitely it made me excited for the future.
On Shelton: It felt like a place I should be in. He (coach Buddy Boyle) is the one who showed me around and I got to know his personality better. It was all good. Coach Boyle made it feel like a home environment. The visit just went really well and it felt like home.
On goals for next year: To have fun and (enjoy the) experience.
Head coach Kate Stump on Coin: Kyleigh has been part of the Enterprise softball program for three years. We got her during her sophomore year from Iowa. In her three years, she has gone through a lot of adversity. Her sophomore year, she tore her ACL (in her knee) in I want to say the fourth game of the season, so she kind of lost that year. Then of course COVID hit her junior year. So she has gone through a lot in her short time here, but I don’t think anybody could handle it any better than she has.
Natalie Warner, University of Montevallo
On signing: It was sort of like, I don’t want to say surreal, but it felt nice to know my hard work had paid off. It felt rewarding.
On recruiting: Originally it was through text messages then when I finally got to talking to the coaches, I realized it was a place that I wanted to go to, from an academic standpoint too.
On if scholarship was a dream when she started cross country: A couple of years ago when I saw a lot of my friends who were teammates sign, it kind of hit me like maybe that is something I wanted to do too. When I originally started cross country, I didn’t know what it was even. Once I actually started running, I began to love the sport and it became a goal of mine.
Head coach Christina Rodgers on Warner: Natalie has been with our program since her seventh grade year and has been a crucial part of the program every year. She has shown hard work and dedication to her athletic and academic careers. She has been a huge part of not only cross country but the track and field distance program.