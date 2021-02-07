Six more Wildcats sign scholarships

On process of deciding on Southern Union: This summer, I played for a team out of Troy and there was one guy (Logan Ross) on that team that talked about it all day, ‘It is so great. It is so nice. It is top of the line.’ I played this summer and I got some recognition and they called me in and I went up there. I visited three-four-five schools and immediately (knew) this is where I want to be. We got in the car and we didn’t even leave the place and we walked back in and told them, ‘I am ready to be here.’

On Southern Union: Just how special they are. How everything they have is top of the line. Is it the only JUCO in the state to actually have a cafeteria and dorms on campus. If I didn’t play baseball, I was going to go to Auburn and it is 25-30 minutes from Auburn. I will be up there with my friends. It is like a bubble for baseball. It is in Wadley, Alabama, and there is literally just a gas station, a barbeque place and the campus.

Assistant coach Scottie Burdeshaw on Cavanaugh: Trey and Logan are going to kind of carry the load for us on the mound. Trey, day in and day out, is a guy that we will lean on.

Logan Fleming, Enterprise State

Pitcher