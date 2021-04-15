Skelton Foundation donates to Enterprise PD

On behalf of the Edwin L. and Elizabeth L. Skelton Foundation, the Enterprise Police Department was recently awarded a grant from Charles and Gloria Webb and Don Pittman, representatives of the private foundation that was established in memory of the late couple.

Charles Webb said longtime Enterprise residents would remember Skelton as the first manager of the J.C. Penney in Enterprise and added that the civic-minded Skeltons would be happy to show support for the Enterprise Police Department by awarding the grant to be used to fill a need that would serve law enforcement and the community.