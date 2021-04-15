 Skip to main content
Skelton Foundation donates to Enterprise PD
Grant donation

Pictured seated from left are Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore, Charles Webb and Mayor William E. Cooper. Standing from left are Gloria Webb and Don Pittman.

 KAY KIRKLAND

On behalf of the Edwin L. and Elizabeth L. Skelton Foundation, the Enterprise Police Department was recently awarded a grant from Charles and Gloria Webb and Don Pittman, representatives of the private foundation that was established in memory of the late couple.

Charles Webb said longtime Enterprise residents would remember Skelton as the first manager of the J.C. Penney in Enterprise and added that the civic-minded Skeltons would be happy to show support for the Enterprise Police Department by awarding the grant to be used to fill a need that would serve law enforcement and the community.

Mayor William E. Cooper and Police Chief Michael Moore thanked the Foundation, and Moore said the funds would be used for a worthy cause.

