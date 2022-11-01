Skinner keynote speaker at John Coffee DAR meeting

Shirley Skinner, president of the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society (PRHGS), spoke to the John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter at a recent meeting.

Skinner said that a review showed the PRHGS has had visitors from 43 states and seven countries.

The organization has a gift shop that is popular with items, including cups, aprons, tote bags, and tee-shirts featuring the Boll Weevil Monument and its exclusive trademark "Fear No Weevil." Other products include stained glass, wood products such as bird houses, Alabama clay products, embroidered items, and books, some from local authors.

The PRHGS building on Main Street along with the Pea River Museum is owned by PRHGS. The organization recently sold the property where the former Welcome Center was located on Boll Weevil Circle. Before this property was sold, it was negotiated so that the Little Red Schoolhouse would be retained by PRHGS, and it was recently moved adjacent to the Pea River Museum location.

The schoolhouse is being refurbished and will be used for various events.

Skinner shared concerns that the property downtown could have been damaged in the recent fire. However, during the fire, local residents formed a chain of people going across the street and cleaned out the valuable research documents. They filled up two 20-foot trucks and a van with the rescued documents.

For more information about this society that is dedicated to history and historic preservation in the Pea River area, check out its Facebook page www.facebook.com/PeaRiverHistorical and consider becoming a member of the society for $20 a year.

It is located at 108 South Main in Enterprise and can be contacted at (334) 393-2901, or peariverhistorical@yahoo.com.