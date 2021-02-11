Smith fights through adversity, signs with UWF

As a 9-year coach for the Enterprise High School football program, Justin Jones has been there every step of the way for this outgoing class of seniors and has formed special connections, bonds and memories along the way with each player. Among his many memories, Jared Smith’s fight through adversity stands out.

Smith—a receiver—started as a sophomore until an untimely ACL injury left him sidelined. He worked tirelessly to get back on the field, and his goal was realized midway through the 2019 season; however, another obstacle stood in his way: a new offensive scheme.

“Early in the year and for the first half of the season, we were a predominant single-wing (offense). This young man has been a major contributor to our program for years. He’s a very, very talented receiver,” Jones said. “This young man put his hands to the dirt and played tight end for us last year in the single wing. Our offense evolved, and he got to play more of a true receiver position towards the end of the season. Just like Coach (Rick) Darlington said, this guy went in match ups every Friday night and was outmatched, but he played with a lot of heart and we’re proud of him for that.