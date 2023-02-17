Eight-month-old Smudge is the SOS Shelter Pet of the Week and is called “a survivor” by shelter staff.

After three months of treatments and three months of observation, Smudge was given a clean bill of health after having conquered Feline Infection Peritonitis.

Smudge is currently in a foster home. Smudge does well with other cats but is a bit spoiled and prefers to sleep in the bed with his human, his foster parent reports.

Smudge is fully vetted and has ready to move to a forever family.

SOS always appreciates donations. These are some of the things we always need. Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, Laundry detergent (any brand). Please check out our wish lists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and at our monthly dog washes through the summer.