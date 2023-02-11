Snorlax, a black bulldog mix who has been in the shelter nearly two years, is the SOS Shelter the Pet of the Week.

SOS always appreciates donations. These are some of the things we always need: Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, Laundry detergent (any brand). Please check out our wishlists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and at our monthly dog washes through the summer.