Snow days like no others

When I was a kid and January rolled around, and the weatherman mentioned the S word, my brothers and I became crazed with anticipation over the chance of waking up to a layer of white covering our outside world. Those mornings we would run to the TV where we would hopefully see our school listed at the bottom of the TV screen, where the electronic ticker-tape listed everything that was closed for the day.

In those times when we did get a rare snow, it seemed like it usually came at night. You’d have trouble getting to sleep, anticipating the possibility of a day of reprieve from the classroom. As many times as not though, we’d wake up to wet concrete, which threw us into despair.

I was remembering those days as I watched the TV this week and saw the same old moving ticker-tape of all the closings. But there is one major difference. Today, when the school closings come up, after nearly every one of them come the words, “Virtual classes in session.” How sad is that? Thanks a lot COVID.

My daughter is a nurse at one of the hospitals in town. She works 12 hour night shifts, three days on and four off. When the snow began, I told her I’d take her to work. It was tricky last Sunday night as the roads covered quickly because it’s been so cold, but when I picked her up on Monday morning it was much worse.