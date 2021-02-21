Snow days like no others

“Winter is coming.”
― George R.R. Martin, A Game of Thrones
It’s a winter wonderland in Little Rock. I heard we got 8 and a half inches of snow on Monday and an additional 11.2 on Wednesday. When I woke up Tuesday morning, the temperature was 1. I checked on Fayetteville, which is where the main campus of the University of Arkansas is, 184 miles to the northwest in the higher elevations of the Ozarks. Up there it was 15 below. That’s not wind chill.
I sent a screenshot of my phone with that info to my buddy Kyle Mooty, who got me the space in this paper a few years ago and who moved to Fayetteville earlier this year. Kyle isn’t a big fan of cold weather, which he might hate almost as much as snakes. His idea of hell would be a place filled with arctic reptiles. So I sent him the picture of how cold it was in his new home town, and his response was quick and brief, one word in fact, which I guess I better not repeat here.
I’m sure many of you know Kyle. If you get a chance, maybe shoot him a message sometime soon, maybe a picture of a beach, one that doesn’t have snakes.
Truthfully, I’ve always gotten excited over the chance of snow. Living in the south it’s been as rare as a team from the north winning a national championship in football. OK, I stole that one from Facebook, but it was too good not to repeat.
When I was a kid and January rolled around, and the weatherman mentioned the S word, my brothers and I became crazed with anticipation over the chance of waking up to a layer of white covering our outside world. Those mornings we would run to the TV where we would hopefully see our school listed at the bottom of the TV screen, where the electronic ticker-tape listed everything that was closed for the day.
In those times when we did get a rare snow, it seemed like it usually came at night. You’d have trouble getting to sleep, anticipating the possibility of a day of reprieve from the classroom. As many times as not though, we’d wake up to wet concrete, which threw us into despair.
I was remembering those days as I watched the TV this week and saw the same old moving ticker-tape of all the closings. But there is one major difference. Today, when the school closings come up, after nearly every one of them come the words, “Virtual classes in session.” How sad is that? Thanks a lot COVID.
My daughter is a nurse at one of the hospitals in town. She works 12 hour night shifts, three days on and four off. When the snow began, I told her I’d take her to work. It was tricky last Sunday night as the roads covered quickly because it’s been so cold, but when I picked her up on Monday morning it was much worse.
I don’t have 4-wheel drive, but was pretty proud of Little Blacky, my 13-year old Honda Accord. I got my daughter safely home and would have made it all the way back to my place had those many less-skilled drivers out there managed to stay out of my way. I parked Little Blacky in a safe spot, about a quarter mile from my apartment, and walked the rest of the way. The next day KM and I walked back to get him. He started right up and we made it home without any problems.