Soldier, Veteran of the Year honored at Enterprise ceremony

Staff Sgt. Matthew Vecchione and retired Master Sgt. Buddy Keen were named Active Duty Service Member of the Year and Veteran of the Year, respectively, at the Enterprise Veterans Day Ceremony Friday evening at the Civic Center in Enterprise.

The annual Veterans Day Tribute Ceremony is a partnership between the Veterans Service Organizations, the Enterprise Area Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee, and the city of Enterprise.

Vecchione currently serves as an air traffic control instructor with the 1st Battalion 13th Aviation Regiment at Fort Rucker. He is the 1st Aviation Brigade NCO of the Year.

Keen currently serves as commander of the American Legion Department of Alabama. During the past year, he has logged more than 1,000 hours of volunteer service.

The two were nominated by Veteran Service Organizations for their exemplary volunteer service to the community.

Retired Col. Robert “Bob” Doerer, who serves as deputy to the commanding general of the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, was keynote speaker at the tribute ceremony.

Prior to the Veterans Day Tribute Ceremony, a wreath laying ceremony was held inside the civic center with Enterprise City Administrator Jonathan Tullos as keynote speaker. The wreath laying is traditionally held at Johnny Henderson Park, but was moved indoors because of the threat of severe weather.