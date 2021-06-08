SOS Animal Shelter a safe haven for the county's animals

With anywhere from 75-100 animals in residence at the SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise, there is rarely room for one more. With a staff of five and many volunteers, SOS Animal Shelter works hard to provide a safe haven for the animals in their care.
Jo Brooks, treasurer of SOS Animal Shelter, recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club about the ins and outs of running an animal shelter and the struggles they face.
SOS Animal Shelter is the only no-kill shelter in Coffee County and has been in operation since before 1981 when it was incorporated. “No kill” means that 90 percent of the animals must be adopted. Brooks said that some of the dogs and cats that come into the shelter have health or behavioral issues that make them non-adoptable; however, with the help of their five staff members and Dr. Jake Hendrix at the Animal Health Center, as well as other vets in the area, Brooks said they do everything they can to restore the animals that come to them to good health before allowing them to be adopted. She also noted that the shelter is, sadly, always full.
Most of the dogs and cats that arrive at the shelter are strays turned in by people who find them wandering the streets while some are “owner surrenders.” Owner surrenders occur when a family can no longer care for the animals or are moving where they cannot take them.
Brooks said that the turnover rate at the shelter runs about 30 animals a week going out and coming in—as soon as some of the dogs and cats are adopted out, others come in to take their place.
When asked if they ever get purebred animals and if foster parents are available, Brooks said that they do occasionally have a purebred dog come into the shelter and that the shelter also has a few fosters who will take animals that are having a hard time adjusting to the shelter environment or who have issues that require them to be separated from the other animals. She and her husband are “foster failures” and currently have several geriatric dogs.
Brooks thanked the community for its continued support and said the shelter could not do what it does without it. In addition to regular donors, the shelter holds a number of fundraising events throughout the year including the summer dog washes, the Rawls Ball, Photos with Santa, Easter photos and the 2021 Spring Fling. The dog washes are held on the second Saturday of the summer months, and the Spring Fling took the place of the annual Rawls Ball that was canceled due to COVID.
Volunteers are always welcome at SOS, and Brooks noted that a number of groups and individuals volunteer throughout the year to help at the shelter from cleaning kennels, to painting, to walking dogs and constructing kennels. Currently, they are in need of someone to pour an 8x10 concrete pad for new kennels. The shelter recently received a grant from the Ft. Rucker Thrift Shop, which allowed them to re-paint the kitten rooms and other walls and to reseal the floors.
Alabama recently passed a law that ruling that all shelter animals have to be spayed or neutered before being adopted. SOS Animal Shelter promotes the Spay/Neuter Alliance in Dothan, which offers low-cost spay-neuter surgeries, and all pets adopted from the shelter will be spayed or neutered before adoption. To date, the shelter has “rescued, rehabilitated, spayed/neutered and adopted out over 3,000 pets,” Brooks said.
SOS Animal Shelter is a non-profit, 501 C-3 organization, meaning donations are tax-deductible. The shelter also has a number of corporate sponsors that help support the shelter’s operations. Visit the website sosshelter.com or follow their Facebook page to learn more about the shelter and the animals available for adoption.
Lion President Warren Bowron thanked Brooks for speaking to the club and presented her with a Lions challenge coin.
Enterprise Lions Club meeting are held weekly at PoFolks in Enterprise. A buffet lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker.