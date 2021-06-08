SOS Animal Shelter a safe haven for the county's animals

When asked if they ever get purebred animals and if foster parents are available, Brooks said that they do occasionally have a purebred dog come into the shelter and that the shelter also has a few fosters who will take animals that are having a hard time adjusting to the shelter environment or who have issues that require them to be separated from the other animals. She and her husband are “foster failures” and currently have several geriatric dogs.

Brooks thanked the community for its continued support and said the shelter could not do what it does without it. In addition to regular donors, the shelter holds a number of fundraising events throughout the year including the summer dog washes, the Rawls Ball, Photos with Santa, Easter photos and the 2021 Spring Fling. The dog washes are held on the second Saturday of the summer months, and the Spring Fling took the place of the annual Rawls Ball that was canceled due to COVID.

Volunteers are always welcome at SOS, and Brooks noted that a number of groups and individuals volunteer throughout the year to help at the shelter from cleaning kennels, to painting, to walking dogs and constructing kennels. Currently, they are in need of someone to pour an 8x10 concrete pad for new kennels. The shelter recently received a grant from the Ft. Rucker Thrift Shop, which allowed them to re-paint the kitten rooms and other walls and to reseal the floors.