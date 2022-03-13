 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SOS Animal Shelter receives Rawls Ball donation

  • 0
031322-ent-sos-p1

Several members of the Rawls Ball Committee were on hand to present the SOS Animal Shelter with a check for $9,800 this week. The proceeds were from the 19th Annual Rawls Ball held the last Saturday in January. Committee and SOS members pictured are (front row, from left) Diana Stockhausen, LaWanda Grill, SOS Treasurer Jo Brooks, SOS Animal Shelter Manager Melissa Stanton (holding SOS resident Katie), Georgia Fleming (back row, from left) Connie Wright, Joan Williams, and Rawls Ball co-chairmen LeeAnn Capps and Bill Brooks.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Several members of the Rawls Ball Committee were on hand to present the SOS Animal Shelter with a check for $9,800 this week. The proceeds were from the 19th Annual Rawls Ball held the last Saturday in January.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SAR hears presentation

SAR hears presentation

At the February meeting of the Sons of the American Revolution, Dr. Jack Anderson provided the group with a most interesting program of two Re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert