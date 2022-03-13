Several members of the Rawls Ball Committee were on hand to present the SOS Animal Shelter with a check for $9,800 this week. The proceeds were from the 19th Annual Rawls Ball held the last Saturday in January.
SOS Animal Shelter receives Rawls Ball donation
- FOR THE LEDGER
