SOS Pet of the Week needs help

Smudge is the SOS Pet of the Week. Smudge will need a home, but later down the road. Right now Smudge needs help.

Smudge came to SOS Animal Shelter in April. He and his brother had been in foster care. They came into the shelter to finalize their vetting and find forever homes. Smudge’s brother Mark found a home and is doing great.

Smudge, on the other hand, had an upper respiratory infection which mutated into Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP). Until recently there was no cure for this; it was deadly among kittens and senior cats. Recently, a cure to save an FIP cat has been discovered, but it requires a lot of time, and it is costly. SOS is a nonprofit and runs strictly on donations. There was no way we could afford to treat an FIP cat, but we watched other rescues do it and cheered each one of them on.

Smudge will be our first FIP cat to be treated. We found a foster who has treated close to 15 cats, and who is treating two at the moment. Smudge will need to see the vet regularly to have blood work done to make sure his levels are where they need to be. He will stay with our foster for six months having three months of daily injections and three months of monitoring.

Our estimated cost is $2,000. We have already raised $1,400, so just have a little bit to go. If you would like to help Smudge you can paypal us at sosshelter1981@gmail or send a check to SOS Animal Shelter, 25944 Highway 134 Enterprise, Ala. 36330. Please label it “Smudge FIP treatment”.

Smudge has already started his treatment and is doing great. The fluid is almost gone from his lungs, he is gaining weight back, and playing like a five-month-old kitten should. Smudge and SOS couldn’t have done this without the help of our donors.