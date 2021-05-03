Southeast Alabama Works to host career fair Tuesday for high school seniors, the community

Southeast Alabama Works is hosting a career fair today (Tuesday) at Enterprise State Community College for all area high school seniors and members of the public.

The fair will be held in the gym at Enterprise State Community College, and over 20 employers will be represented who are in need of summer, part-time and/or full-time employees.

The time slot for high school seniors is 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and it is open to the public from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Angela Brockman, career coach at Enterprise High School, said students should reach out to their school's career coach about the procedures to attend during the school day.