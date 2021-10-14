Southeast Gas provides gifts for hospital staff

Customer Service: As a municipally-owned entity, Southeast Gas focuses on service. Public natural gas systems are an integral part of our communities. We maintain close relationships with our customers, and as a result, we are successful in meeting our customers’ needs.

“Our communities matter, and we are committed to serving them in big and small ways throughout the year – not just during Community Appreciation Month or Public Natural Gas week, though these special dates of recognition provide one more opportunity for us to say thank you,” says Southeast Gas President and CEO Greg Henderson. “From natural gas heating and cooking in your home to improvements to our local economy through the recruitment of new businesses and industry to investments in community projects, service is at the heart of who we are as a company,” he says. “Thank you for allowing us to serve you.”