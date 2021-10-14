Southeast Gas provides gifts for hospital staff

Southeast Gas is celebrated Public Natural Gas Week from October 3-9, and is celebrating Community Appreciation month throughout October.
In appreciation for the community care provided by local hospitals in the Southeast Gas service area, Southeast Gas employees are visiting those hospitals last week to thank staff there for the work they’ve done serving patients during COVID-19. On Thursday, gift baskets were presented by Southeast Gas Customer Service Representative Sonya Rogers, Customer Service Supervisor Amy Howell and Service and Installation Supervisor Ken Lunsford to the staff at Medical Center Enterprise.
“All of our communities have been impacted by COVID-19, and we’re still in the heat of the battle,” said Southeast Gas Board Chair and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon. “Our local hospitals have responded to the call to serve in an amazing way, and these gift baskets are just a small way that Southeast Gas says thank you to all of the individuals in our local facilities who treat and care for patients in our communities.”
As a municipally-owned public natural gas utility, Southeast Gas is good for the community for many reasons, including:
Competitive Costs: In order to offer fair and competitive rates, Southeast Gas operates as a municipally-owned public natural gas entity.
Economic Benefits: As a public natural gas system, we play a valuable role in helping communities broaden its tax base, and in turn improve the local economy and increase jobs. Public natural gas systems ensure that local dollars stay at home.
Customer Service: As a municipally-owned entity, Southeast Gas focuses on service. Public natural gas systems are an integral part of our communities. We maintain close relationships with our customers, and as a result, we are successful in meeting our customers’ needs.
“Our communities matter, and we are committed to serving them in big and small ways throughout the year – not just during Community Appreciation Month or Public Natural Gas week, though these special dates of recognition provide one more opportunity for us to say thank you,” says Southeast Gas President and CEO Greg Henderson. “From natural gas heating and cooking in your home to improvements to our local economy through the recruitment of new businesses and industry to investments in community projects, service is at the heart of who we are as a company,” he says. “Thank you for allowing us to serve you.”
Southeast Gas provides natural gas service to 36 communities throughout Southeast Alabama, and is owned by 14 cities—Abbeville, Andalusia, Brundidge, Dothan, Elba, Enterprise, Eufaula, Fort Deposit, Greenville, Headland, Luverne, Opp, Ozark and Troy.