Southeast Health names new Director of Quality Management

DOTHAN, Ala - Southeast Health is pleased to announce Adrian Nedelcut, MD, CPHQ, HACP, has been named Director of Quality Management. He will also continue to serve as Director of Regulatory Compliance.

As director of Quality Management and Regulatory Compliance, Nedelcut will oversee quality related performance improvement and reporting, infection control, regulatory compliance, patient relations, risk management and safety for the organization.

Nedelcut joined Southeast Health in 2018 as director of Regulatory Compliance.

In that role, Adrian leads Southeast Health’s continuous survey readiness program.

Nedelcut came to Dothan from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler, Texas where he served as the University’s Quality Improvement Manager.