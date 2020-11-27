 Skip to main content
Southeast Health names new Director of Quality Management
Adrian Nedelcut

DOTHAN, Ala - Southeast Health is pleased to announce Adrian Nedelcut, MD, CPHQ, HACP, has been named Director of Quality Management. He will also continue to serve as Director of Regulatory Compliance.

As director of Quality Management and Regulatory Compliance, Nedelcut will oversee quality related performance improvement and reporting, infection control, regulatory compliance, patient relations, risk management and safety for the organization.

Nedelcut joined Southeast Health in 2018 as director of Regulatory Compliance.

In that role, Adrian leads Southeast Health’s continuous survey readiness program.

Nedelcut came to Dothan from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler, Texas where he served as the University’s Quality Improvement Manager.

A native of Romania, he earned his Doctor of Medicine from Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, Romania. His medical training was followed by a residency in Family Medicine at St. Panteleimon University Hospital, as well as a Cardiovascular Surgery Internship at C.C. Iliescu National Heart and Vascular Institute - both in Bucharest. 

He is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality (CPHQ) by the National Association of Healthcare Quality (NAHQ), and a Healthcare Accreditation Certified Professional (HACP) by the Healthcare Accreditation Certification Board (CIHQ-HACB).

