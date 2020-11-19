Special Waterfowl Hunting Days Announced for Youth, Veterans and Active Military Personnel

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) has designated Saturday, November 21, 2020, as one of the 2020-2021 hunting season’s Special Youth, Veteran and Active Military Personnel Waterfowl Hunting Days. The second of the two special waterfowl hunting days is scheduled for February 6, 2021.

On those days, military personnel on active duty, veterans (as defined in section 101 of U.S. Code: Title 38), and youth under age 16 who are accompanied by a licensed adult hunter may hunt for waterfowl statewide. Regular waterfowl season shooting hours, bag limits, legal arms and ammunitions apply to the special days. Hunting area rules and regulations also apply.

The special waterfowl days were previously reserved for youth hunters only. Veterans and active duty military personnel can also hunt waterfowl on these special days outside of the regular season thanks to the passage of the federal John D. Dingell, Jr., Conservation, Management and Recreation Act.