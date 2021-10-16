Spooky in the City returning for a second year of Halloween fun

The Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department is excited about the return of Spooky in the City for a second fun-filled Halloween Friday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Enterprise Recreation Program Coordinator Mariah Montgomery said the ERPD had to think outside the box last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The former “Spooky in the Park” event was reorganized with a twist that participants seemed to enjoy and talk about for months afterward.

“It was so successful, we decided to try it again this year and we think it’s gonna be an even greater success,” she said.

The event provides the public with the ability to play a virtual game around the city from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.

“So get in the spooky spirit, put on your favorite costume and gather your family for a Halloween themed game on the go!” she said.

Ten different “Spooky Stops” will be located around the city, hosted by businesses and organizations such as the Enterprise Rotary Club, Main Street Enterprise and the Parks and Rec Department. Participants can count on ghouls, goblins and other lively Halloween characters to greet them at the stops, where they will also collect goodies along the way.