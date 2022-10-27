"Spooky in the City" set for Friday

Spooky season is upon us as the third annual “Spooky in the City” returns Friday, Oct. 28.

The event includes ten different “Spooky Stops,” each with a series of riddles, created by Escape Enterprise. Teams will need to decipher the riddles to proceed to the next stop.

“We invite families to dress up, friends to team up, co-workers to spend a few hours outside of the office, enjoying this all-ages event,” Kayla Reese, Enterprise Parks and Recreation Program coordinator said.

Along the way, teams will trick-or-treat from the comfort and safety of their own vehicle.

“Last year we had stops handing out items like cookies or candy. One of them even had popcorn and was showing a movie. Each Spooky Stop will have its own theme, like Hocus Pocus or The Addams Family. We have a lot of different themes happening this year. It’s always fun to see what they come up with,” Reese said.

The event also spotlights the businesses that participate.

“Whether you grew up in Enterprise or you’re new here, this event allows you to really get to know the community. You get the chance to win prizes from local businesses. We have things like signature t-shirts, hats, and koozies. You may win a coupon for a free menu item or receive a card for a certain percentage off your next purchase.”

The goal, Reese said, is to not only provide a memorable family-friendly experience, but to allow people to explore Enterprise and all the local businesses have to offer.

"Spooky in the City" will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. Teams that visit all Spooky Stops and solve all ten riddles will be entered to win prizes, made up entirely of gifts donated by local businesses.