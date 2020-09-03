Spooky in the City set for Oct. 30

Enterprise Parks and Recreation's annual Spooky in the Park event will be replaced this year by a socially-distanced friendly Halloween event: Spooky in the City.
Our goal is to provide the public with the ability to play a virtual game around the city from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles. We encourage everyone to get in the spooky spirit, put on your favorite costume, and gather your family for a Halloween themed game on the go and to collect free goodies from each “Spooky Stop.”
Spooky in the City will be on Friday, Oct. 30. The game will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. There will be 10 different Spooky Stops around the city. Teams who stop at all 10 Spooky Stops and complete the virtual game riddles will be provided a link to enter their team to win the Spooky in the City Grand Prize.
This prize is valued OVER $1200 and is made up entirely of prizes donated by local businesses. Teams will also be entered to win the Spooky in the City Runner Up Prize. This prize is valued OVER $500 and is also made up entirely of gifts donated by local businesses.
Visit the Enterprise Parks and Rec website to view an in-depth information sheet on Spooky in the City 2020 and to register.
