Sports Turf back at EHS

WHITESBURG, Ga. and ENTERPRISE, Ala. — Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has been awarded the project for Enterprise High School’s Wildcat Stadium field renovation.
The stadium’s field is now the second athletic facility project awarded to Sports Turf Company for Enterprise High School. In 2019, Sports Turf Company completed the Wildcat’s athletic complex, which included the construction of a running track around the existing natural grass field and tennis courts.
“We’re excited to have Sports Turf Company back on campus to complete the renovation of Wildcat Stadium,” said Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught. “Sports Turf has demonstrated an exceptional understanding of our needs for improving our athletic facilities in previous years, and we’re excited to continue our working relationship.”
Wildcat Stadium will feature AstroTurf’s Rhino Blend turf system, Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad and BrockFILL. AstroTurf’s Rhino Blend artificial turf system is a high-quality two-fiber system that provides aesthetics and durability with the economy in mind. The revolutionary Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad technology features large drainage channels, shock-absorbing structures and 25-millimeter thickness to improve player safety and provide more effective drainage. BrockFILL is the latest in alternative infills and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia. The unique properties of the wood infill, BrockFILL, decrease field temperatures and feel like a more natural surface with increased traction and footing.
“Enterprise High School has shown a great commitment to providing the best facilities to benefit their student-athletes,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “The system we are installing at Enterprise High School is economical and, when coupled with BrockFILL and Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad, makes it an incredibly safe and high-quality playing surface.”
Sports Turf Company is a leader in athletic construction and a top specialty contractor and has completed projects across five states across the southeast from colleges to professional venues. The company continues to evolve to provide high-performing, safer and more durable athletic facilities.