Sports Turf back at EHS

WHITESBURG, Ga. and ENTERPRISE, Ala. — Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has been awarded the project for Enterprise High School’s Wildcat Stadium field renovation.

The stadium’s field is now the second athletic facility project awarded to Sports Turf Company for Enterprise High School. In 2019, Sports Turf Company completed the Wildcat’s athletic complex, which included the construction of a running track around the existing natural grass field and tennis courts.

“We’re excited to have Sports Turf Company back on campus to complete the renovation of Wildcat Stadium,” said Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught. “Sports Turf has demonstrated an exceptional understanding of our needs for improving our athletic facilities in previous years, and we’re excited to continue our working relationship.”