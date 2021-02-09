Spring enrollment strong at ESCC

Enterprise State Community College saw another increase for the spring semester thanks to the College’s adapted communication efforts with students and student support services.
Dean of Students Kassie Mathis attributed this success to the College “consistently making the necessary accommodations to retain our current students and to provide our new students with what they need to be successful.”
These accommodations, according to Mathis, included the continuation of virtual advising, the growth of the College’s laptop loaner program and the increase in virtual and over-the-phone communication to students. One example of this communication effort was the over 500 calls made by recruiters prior to the start of the spring semester.
“Our recruiters set a goal to contact 300 students in three days,” Mathis said. “They more than exceeded that goal by making 572 texts, calls, and emails and actually speaking with 279 prospective students. This type of dedication to the success of students is what sets us apart and allows us to see continued success during such a difficult time.”
Much like the Fall 2020 semester at ESCC, students had more virtual and hybrid class offerings during the spring semester; however, some additional on-campus class options were available. At the Alabama Aviation College, a unit of Enterprise State, students are continuing to follow staggered schedules and a modified block system.
Whether students are taking classes online or on campus, they are still receiving the support they need to be successful, according to Vice President/Dean of Instruction Danny Long.
“The last few semesters have certainly proven challenging for our students, faculty and staff at Enterprise State Community College; however, our enrollment is strong and our students have demonstrated equitable success rates in comparison to non-COVID semesters,” Long said. “None of this would be possible without the collective effort demonstrated by our faculty and staff from Student Services. Our faculty continue to demonstrate compassion and empathy for the unforeseen variables that the pandemic has created for students, and our student support services are there to keep them engaged in the learning process.”
Echoing Mathis and Long, ESCC President Matt Rodgers said teamwork and dedication to the students were the College’s keys to success.
“We recognized that many people are still going through difficult times, so we all stepped up to make sure we did everything we could to remove obstacles preventing anyone from continuing their education or training,” Rodgers said. “We also adapted our methods of communication and took additional steps to meet our students’ needs before the start of the semester, like having additional hours to assist students with registration prior to the start of classes.
“Our success depends on our students’ success, and I am thankful for the great team we have here. Every administration, faculty and staff member is determined to help our students succeed during this time, and everyone works together to make great things happen here at the College.”
Planning is already underway for summer and fall. While schedules are being finalized, students who are planning to attend the College in the fall can take steps to prepare now.
Students can complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which connects students with federal dollars to help pay for college. When completing the FAFSA at studentaid.gov, use school code 001015 for ESCC/AAC. More information is available at escc.edu/financialaid.
Scholarships are also available. The College offers athletic, fine arts, leadership, academic, and career and technical scholarships. Scholarships are also available through the ESCC Foundation. More information can be found at escc.edu/scholarships. The deadline to apply for scholarships is March 1.
For individuals who have not applied to ESCC, they can visit escc.edu/admissions to find the College’s free application or call (334) 347-2623 with any questions they may have. They can also learn more about the College’s programs and facilities by taking a virtual tour at tour.escc.edu. For more questions, college recruiters can be contacted at escc.edu/meet-our-recruiters.
“Thank you to our students for choosing us,” Rodgers said. “We are happy that you decided to join us, and we are here to help you succeed. For those who are still thinking about your future, we would be happy to show you how you can take the first step toward your future with us. Don’t hesitate to reach out.”