Spring enrollment strong at ESCC

Whether students are taking classes online or on campus, they are still receiving the support they need to be successful, according to Vice President/Dean of Instruction Danny Long.

“The last few semesters have certainly proven challenging for our students, faculty and staff at Enterprise State Community College; however, our enrollment is strong and our students have demonstrated equitable success rates in comparison to non-COVID semesters,” Long said. “None of this would be possible without the collective effort demonstrated by our faculty and staff from Student Services. Our faculty continue to demonstrate compassion and empathy for the unforeseen variables that the pandemic has created for students, and our student support services are there to keep them engaged in the learning process.”

Echoing Mathis and Long, ESCC President Matt Rodgers said teamwork and dedication to the students were the College’s keys to success.