Spring Festival at the Monument is Saturday

Kick off the spring season in Downtown Enterprise on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spring Festival! This event has something for all ages, to include 70-plus market vendors, music, 10-plus food vendors, plant sales, children’s activities, beer and wine sales and so much more. The general public is encouraged to practice good health and safety measures while enjoying this beautiful day in Downtown Enterprise. Downtown merchants will be open and ready to help you shop ‘till you drop!

The Spring Festival will feature a variety of free arts and crafts children’s activities and an obstacle course. There will also be children’s activities that will have a small cost to include troll hair, petting zoo and pony rides. More information about the children’s activities can be found on our website or the Downtown Enterprise Facebook page.

For the first time ever, the Spring Festival will feature a Zaxby’s Sweet Tea Drinking Contest, sponsored by the local Zaxby’s restaurant in Enterprise. Five contestants will compete to see who can drink the most Zaxby’s sweet tea in a three-minute time frame. The contest will begin at 12:30 p.m. on stage near the Boll Weevil Monument.