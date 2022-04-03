Spring Festival returns to Downtown Enterprise Saturday

The spirit of spring is expected to be reflected vibrantly in downtown Enterprise April 9 with colorfully decorated Easter bonnets and the joyful sounds of shopping, eating, fellowship and fun.

Kick off the spring season in Downtown Enterprise Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Spring Festival at the Monument! This event has something for all ages, to include 70-plus market vendors, music, 10-plus food vendors, an Easter hat parade, an Easter hat contest, plant sales, children’s activities, pictures with the Peep and so much more!

The Spring Festival, made possible through a partnership between Main Street Enterprise and the Friends of Main Street/Downtown Enterprise Business Association, will feature free arts and craft activities for children provided by local churches. There will also be children’s activities that will have a small cost to include inflatables and pony rides. More information about the children’s activities can be found on the Main Street website or the Downtown Enterprise Facebook page.

Main Street Enterprise Director Mariah Montgomery said she and event organizers are also excited to host the annual Easter Hat Parade and Contest, beginning at 12:30 p.m. near the Boll Weevil Monument. This tradition is exclusive to Enterprise. It began at the Enterprise Farmers Market in 2016 and has grown in popularity and participation.

This year, the Parade moves to downtown, but Montgomery said the Farmers Market is still supporting the event by offering an Easter hat decorating class from 8 to 11 a.m. Anyone planning to participate in the parade and/or contest can pre-make their hats at home or bring the plain hat of your choice to the Farmers Market between 8 and 11 a.m. and choose from among a variety of free materials to decorate your hat just in time for the downtown events! Go to www.enterprisedowntown.com for a list of rules and tips.

“All attendants are encouraged to decorate hats and join in the fun! Enjoy a hat decorating activity at home with family or friends, or bring your hat to the market and decorate it there before heading downtown to show it off,” Montgomery said.

Prizes will be awarded in several categories. Hats can be store-brought but must be personally customized with your own flair. Hats can be elegant, whimsical, themed or created with any look you desire. The parade and contest are for all ages and the contest is free to enter.

Main Street Enterprise greatly appreciates all of the generous sponsors for helping put on this event. The 2022 Top Spring Festival Sponsors include: Joy FM, Deep South Builders, Sanders and Sons LLC, Parker Loan Team, Southeast Gas and Southeast Health Enterprise Clinic.

Please be aware that there will be street closures in place for this event. East and West College Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please refer to the Special Event Parking Ordinance regarding downtown parking.

For more information, please contact Main Street Enterprise by calling 334-406-1274 or emailing mainstreet@enterpriseal.gov.