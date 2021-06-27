Sprinklers, hoop cheese and life before Disneyland

The purely blaring headline, “40 Uncool Things Boomers Won’t Give Up,” by Auto Overload, was a slap in the face; find the complete idiotic list online if you dare.

True, baby boomers don’t give up anything easily.

The un-informed list-compilers apparently aren’t our fellow boomers who overcame obstacles today’s young’uns will never face … and lived to write about ’em.

When we arrived, 1946-64 (1945-65, enviers claim), boomers faced fears of polio, smallpox, measles, chickenpox and mumps.

Like COVID-19, we didn’t have any better sense than to get vaccinated as soon as possible; sadly, polio and smallpox shots, though painful, were the only preventatives available to us older boomers.

And we knew how to get CPFL (cootie protection for life) but that wasn’t a health problem as we saw it.

Just those situations were enough to drive us crazy, but there’s more.

We followed our leaders, wore clip-on, over-ear headgear to play baseball through 1960, got no trophies playing ball and jumped off the City Pool high dive more than once.