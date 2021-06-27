Sprinklers, hoop cheese and life before Disneyland

The purely blaring headline, “40 Uncool Things Boomers Won’t Give Up,” by Auto Overload, was a slap in the face; find the complete idiotic list online if you dare.
True, baby boomers don’t give up anything easily.
The un-informed list-compilers apparently aren’t our fellow boomers who overcame obstacles today’s young’uns will never face … and lived to write about ’em.
When we arrived, 1946-64 (1945-65, enviers claim), boomers faced fears of polio, smallpox, measles, chickenpox and mumps.
Like COVID-19, we didn’t have any better sense than to get vaccinated as soon as possible; sadly, polio and smallpox shots, though painful, were the only preventatives available to us older boomers.
And we knew how to get CPFL (cootie protection for life) but that wasn’t a health problem as we saw it.
Just those situations were enough to drive us crazy, but there’s more.
We followed our leaders, wore clip-on, over-ear headgear to play baseball through 1960, got no trophies playing ball and jumped off the City Pool high dive more than once.
We believed we were having fun cavorting under sprinklers and playing hide-and-seek in the yard at night before we slept peacefully in our homes with outside doors unlocked.
“Hoop” is our favorite cheese; unsweetened tea exists only for the few seconds required to pour sugar into just-off-the-stove boilers; and the politically-correct half-and-half tea concoction is a Communist abomination unfit for Southern consumption.
Sorta like this COVID era, sit-down cafes/restaurants didn’t open for breakfast and stay open until 10 p.m. decades ago.
Anyone criticizing boomers for hanging onto the past never lived before dial telephone service, back when drivers relied on gas station attendants to pump leaded gas into un-air conditioned cars/trucks with leg-powered drum brakes, manual steering and standard transmissions.
Today, we propel our own gas from pumps that conversate with us, offering healthy recipes, exercise plans and vacation ideas.
Decades ago, new pickups were $1,500 work trucks, not $75,000 luxury villas.
Seatbelts?
In 1955, Illinois passed this country’s first auto seatbelt law, and in 1973, vehicle titles were first required in Alabama.
About half our generation arrived before Disneyland opened July 17, 1955, long before cable TV was offered here.
The first House of Adams’ TV played but three channels, none that stayed on around the clock, but we could hear “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the beginning/end of every broadcast day.
What else can’t we surrender or forget?
Here’s when some American essentials arrived:
1950 – Diner’s Club became the first credit card
1951 – First direct dial long distance phone call made in U.S. (New Jersey to California)
1952 – Tony the Tiger began hawking Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes
1953 – “Casino Royale,” introducing James Bond, was published
1954 – Royal Crown introduced canned soft drinks, later RC offered the first diet and caffeine-free sodas
1959 – The word “Paparazzi” was introduced in “La Dolce Vita”
1967 – World’s first ATM was installed in Enfield, London
Books, some controversial like “Peyton Place,” are important to us; we read “Ivanhoe,” “Vanity Fair” and “Paradise Lost” and gave reports on ’em.
Music?
Hmmm.
There ain’t enough space left to discuss our music, except to advise all boomer critics, “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.”
Frank Sinatra said that, and like Elvis, Roy, Ray and Dean, we’re holding onto him, too …