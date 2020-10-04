Stadium project nearly complete

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth updated the Coffee County Board of Education on several capital improvement projects at Thursday’s meeting in Elba.
“We’re getting close on the stadium at New Brockton High School,” Killingsworth said. “We should hopefully be completed in the next 2-3 weeks.”
After the meeting, Killingworth was asked if the Gamecocks will get to play a true home game this season.
“I’m hoping so, unless the rain slows us down again,” the superintendent said. “I know they want to – and I want them to. I want them to have an opportunity to play in their home stadium. Been inspected? I’m hoping so. I’m hoping by then we get the final inspection and we can occupy.”
The Gamecocks have played home games at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise to this point in the season. New Brockton’s next two games are on the road before the team plays its final two games at home against Houston Academy on Oct. 23 and Cottonwood on Oct. 30.
“The New Brockton Elementary 12-classroom addition has got walls going up,” Killingsworth told the board. “Hopefully we can finish the walls by the end of next week and we start going up with the addition. The classrooms are moving along. It’s taking shape. In 2-3 weeks you’ll be able to see what it’s going to look like.
“We should start moving dirt on Monday on the Zion Chapel gymnasium project. We hope to bid out the New Brockton High School six-classroom addition within the next 3-4 weeks.”
The superintendent also updated the board on the system’s COVID numbers.
“We had three additional cases – one faculty member at Zion Chapel and two high school students at New Brockton – for a total of 21 cases through almost eight weeks of school,” he said. “We feel very fortunate to be almost through eight weeks and have those numbers. Our staff has continued to do great work. We appreciate their efforts.”
In other business, the Coffee County Board of Education:
*Selected Board President Brian McLeod was as the system’s delegate to the AASB meeting in December. McLeod said there is a virtual option for year and he expects to “Zoom” into that.
*Approved the following resignations:
Josie Kitch, teacher at Kinston whose last day will be Oct. 9.
Jennifer Kyser, Child Nutrition worker at New Brockton High school, effective Nov. 1.
Raymond Phillips, bus driver at New Brockton whose last day was Sept. 30.
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!