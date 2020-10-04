 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stadium project nearly complete
0 comments

Stadium project nearly complete

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth updated the Coffee County Board of Education on several capital improvement projects at Thursday’s meeting in Elba.

“We’re getting close on the stadium at New Brockton High School,” Killingsworth said. “We should hopefully be completed in the next 2-3 weeks.”

After the meeting, Killingworth was asked if the Gamecocks will get to play a true home game this season.

“I’m hoping so, unless the rain slows us down again,” the superintendent said. “I know they want to – and I want them to. I want them to have an opportunity to play in their home stadium. Been inspected? I’m hoping so. I’m hoping by then we get the final inspection and we can occupy.”

The Gamecocks have played home games at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise to this point in the season. New Brockton’s next two games are on the road before the team plays its final two games at home against Houston Academy on Oct. 23 and Cottonwood on Oct. 30.

“The New Brockton Elementary 12-classroom addition has got walls going up,” Killingsworth told the board. “Hopefully we can finish the walls by the end of next week and we start going up with the addition. The classrooms are moving along. It’s taking shape. In 2-3 weeks you’ll be able to see what it’s going to look like.

“We should start moving dirt on Monday on the Zion Chapel gymnasium project. We hope to bid out the New Brockton High School six-classroom addition within the next 3-4 weeks.”

The superintendent also updated the board on the system’s COVID numbers.

“We had three additional cases – one faculty member at Zion Chapel and two high school students at New Brockton – for a total of 21 cases through almost eight weeks of school,” he said. “We feel very fortunate to be almost through eight weeks and have those numbers. Our staff has continued to do great work. We appreciate their efforts.”

In other business, the Coffee County Board of Education:

*Selected Board President Brian McLeod was as the system’s delegate to the AASB meeting in December. McLeod said there is a virtual option for year and he expects to “Zoom” into that.

*Approved the following resignations:

Josie Kitch, teacher at Kinston whose last day will be Oct. 9.

Jennifer Kyser, Child Nutrition worker at New Brockton High school, effective Nov. 1.

Raymond Phillips, bus driver at New Brockton whose last day was Sept. 30.

The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Coffee County Jail Report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between September 20 and September 26. The information is in the following format…

+4
House burns on N. Main Street
News

House burns on N. Main Street

A large house fire lit up Main Street Monday morning while simultaneously covering it in billowing dark, black smoke that could be seen across town.

Aviation Council board adds Hayes
News

Aviation Council board adds Hayes

Enterprise Municipal Airport Manager Staci Hayes has been voted onto the Board of Directors for the Aviation Council of Alabama, which represents international, air carrier and general aviation airports across the state.

“I’m very honored. I was shocked – pleasantly shocked,” said Hayes, who is also the Interim Director of Engineering Services for the city of Enterprise. “The Aviation Council is the voice for all the airports across Alabama.”

The council also represents aviation businesses, economic developers, pilots, aircraft owners and aviation associations. Its mission is continued improvement, development and advancement of airports and aviation throughout the state.

The Aviation Council puts on conferences and workshops, awards scholarships and provides resources and information for all of the state’s aviation interests. In addition, it is actively involved in legislative issues at both the state and national levels and serves as a resource to elected officials from local to national.

Hayes took over as Airport Manager and was elevated to Interim Director of Engineering in May of 2019. Even before taking over as manager, she had worked with the Aviation Council.

“I had attended a few of the workshops before I became the airport manager, but especially after that” she said. “This association, they’re the ones that people go to.

“Like down in Gulf Shores, they just had Hurricane Sally come through. They can come to the Aviation Council and we can help them.”

Hayes said she got a call in June from Art Morris, the former manager over Dothan Regional Airport, who still helps the Aviation Council in retirement.

“I’m not quite sure who nominated me, but he told me I had been nominated to fill an opening on their board,” she said. “They had one slot open because someone had resigned off the board. I’m going to take that spot and I have two years. Normally, it’s a three-year term. You can be reappointed to it.”

She found out Monday she had been added.

The council has five communities and Hayes said she would love to work on the Legislative Committee.

“That’s the committee that helps to go get grant money for all the airports,” she said.

She will likely get assigned a committee when the Aviation Council meets next month. It meets in Montgomery on the third Wednesday of every month.

Alabama’s Airport System is a major contributor to economic development, tourism and is a valuable transportation infrastructure resource for the state. Both commercial airline service and general aviation airports are major tools for local and statewide economic growth.

Adequate and safely maintained airports are an essential part of every community’s transportation infrastructure. The Aviation Council of Alabama is the state’s only Airport and Aviation Association that serves to protect the interest of airports, business and individuals that make up the “grassroots” of the aviation community.

“I’m completely honored and really, really excited, especially with the situation airports are in with COVID-19,” Hayes said. “I’m excited to represent our area and our airport.”

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert